When rain moved into the area shortly before Easter, local groups scrambled to reschedule holiday events. The Christian Awareness Program was one of those organizations forced to postpone its Easter festivities.
Known for the annual Good Friday cookout and Easter egg hunt at East Walnut Cove Community Park, the group successfully moved its event, holding it on Saturday, April 15.
With sunshine present at last, a crowd of more than 100 people of all ages turned out throughout the course of the day, beginning at 11 a.m. One annual tradition was much in evidence—the wearing of colorful and ornate Easter hats by young and old, male and female alike. Around the park, spring- and Easter-themed props were set up for photo opportunities.
The Christian Awareness Program sponsored a free cookout with hamburgers, hot dogs, the fixings and more. They also held the yearly Easter egg hunt with prizes, including a special golden egg for one lucky child. While at least 25 children ran around the park searching for the plastic eggs, adults played corn hole and fellowshipped under the picnic shelter.
The Stokes County Arts Council sponsored the musical portion of the event. Stokes Arts Director Eddy McGee and an engineer were onsite to help set up the sound equipment and lend a hand during the concert by the Gospel Intruders, a Christian singing group led by Walnut Cove’s Anthony Davis.
Mayor Nellie Brown was also present for the day of community fellowship. “This was a great event,” she noted at the close of the community day.
Christian Awareness Program member and event organizer Susan Dalton added to the mayor’s comment, “Great food and fellowship—good times!”
The Christian Awareness Program is a local group composed of churches in the vicinity of Walnut Cove, Belews Creek, Pine Hall and surrounding areas. One of their most well-known events is the annual MLK Day March in Walnut Cove. Their mission statement conveys that they endeavor to help build a legacy of leadership, stewardship and discipleship.