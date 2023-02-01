129316684_web1_DAvid

Former King Police Sergeant David Boissey Jr. was involved in a head-on collision on Nov. 27. A benefit dinner is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18 to help provide financial assistance for the care he needs and medical equipment.

David Boissey Jr. battles multiple sclerosis each day and on Nov. 27 was victim to a harrowing head-on collision, but somehow, he manages to keep smiling.

“I have a lot to be thankful for,” the 44-year-old said.