David Boissey Jr. battles multiple sclerosis each day and on Nov. 27 was victim to a harrowing head-on collision, but somehow, he manages to keep smiling.
“I have a lot to be thankful for,” the 44-year-old said.
David Boissey Jr. battles multiple sclerosis each day and on Nov. 27 was victim to a harrowing head-on collision, but somehow, he manages to keep smiling.
“I have a lot to be thankful for,” the 44-year-old said.
His wife Alli confided that he is the strongest person she knows, and he continues to stay positive, despite the pain.
“He doesn’t complain, but I know he’s hurting,” she said.
David suffered 21 fractured bones from the wreck, major nerve damage in his left arm, multiple strokes due to the trauma, and was ventilated for 15 days.
Prior to the accident, David’s diagnosis of multiple sclerosis caused him to resign from the police department, but he remained independent. He had recently been working as a greeter at Wal-Mart to stay active and give back to his community.
“I miss the police department every day,” he said. “But I needed to keep going.”
Throughout his time in the hospital, Alli said she was overwhelmed by the support she’s received from her community.
“There have been so many people praying and checking in on us. We’re so appreciative. This has been very hard, but I’ve been able to see how many people care and love David,” Alli said.
The benefit dinner for David is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18 from 5 – 8 p.m. at King Recreation Community Building on White Road. The generous Looz family at Little Italy in King is donating the food and all proceeds will go to support David in his continued recovery. Adult plates will be $15, children’s plates $8 and takeout is available. The floating event will also include several raffles and many local stores have donated.
The proceeds from the benefit will assist David and his family with finances to provide the care he needs and medical equipment which are not covered by insurance. He is in need of 24/7 care due to the injuries from the accident.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:39:55 AM
Sunset: 08:10:39 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: NE @ 2 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:40:44 AM
Sunset: 08:09:26 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:41:32 AM
Sunset: 08:08:13 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: NW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:42:21 AM
Sunset: 08:06:58 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: E @ 4 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:43:09 AM
Sunset: 08:05:43 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: ESE @ 3 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:43:58 AM
Sunset: 08:04:27 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: W @ 3 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:44:46 AM
Sunset: 08:03:10 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: N @ 5 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.