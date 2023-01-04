129235949_web1_unnamed–1-

Backyard Bible Club distributed meals, clothes and toys to families in need throughout the Christmas season.

Backyard Bible provided 55 holiday meals to families, along with gift cards to purchase food during the Christmas season. The non-profit also assisted families with toys and clothes.

Sherri Montgomery began the Backyard Bible Club 10 years ago and has watched the ministry grow to almost 100 children.