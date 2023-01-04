Backyard Bible provided 55 holiday meals to families, along with gift cards to purchase food during the Christmas season. The non-profit also assisted families with toys and clothes.
Sherri Montgomery began the Backyard Bible Club 10 years ago and has watched the ministry grow to almost 100 children.
Montgomery, who taught in Stokes for more than two decades, leads the program in a weekly worship on Wednesday evenings at Germanton School from 6 – 8 p.m. A free meal is always shared following Bible study groups, music, prayer and crafts.
Making sure children had presents under the Christmas tree was a priority for the ministry.
“Often families miss the cutoff date to apply for help at Christmas. Backyard Bible didn’t have a date to stop distributing gifts. We have delivered as late as Christmas Eve,” she said.
The rise in needs and care for children is growing, Montgomery added.
“One gift for a child can offer parents hope and the fact that someone cares.”
Community partners supported efforts to ensure that children and teenagers received Christmas gifts, said Montgomery and Stokes County EMS contributed generous donations of toys collected through Stuff the Ambulance Toy Drive.
Walnut Ridge Assisted Living sponsored children with gifts through their Angel Tree and a toy drive was held at Cruise for Claus sponsored by Shawn and Amanda Haliburton. Toys for Tots donated an abundance of gifts and an Elf Drive, organized by Christy Rogers, brought in toys for all ages.
Montgomery said Backyard Bible received support from several local churches and many individual donors.
“We are very grateful for the community support given to families in Stokes County and
surrounding areas. It was a Christmas to remember for many children,” she said.
For more information about the Backyard Bible Club contact Sherri Montgomery at (336) 416-9549.