The Stokes Soil and Water Conservation District recently held its annual awards banquet at YMCA Camp Hanes in King, with a large crowd of award winners, relatives, and district supporters on hand for the event.

At this banquet students who placed first or second in the Soil & Water Poster, Essay, and Slideshow Contests were recognized and awarded money, medallions and/or certificates for their achievements. This year’s contest theme was “Water…The Cycle of Life.” The award recipients were as follows: