The Stokes Soil and Water Conservation District recently held its annual awards banquet at YMCA Camp Hanes in King, with a large crowd of award winners, relatives, and district supporters on hand for the event.
At this banquet students who placed first or second in the Soil & Water Poster, Essay, and Slideshow Contests were recognized and awarded money, medallions and/or certificates for their achievements. This year’s contest theme was “Water…The Cycle of Life.” The award recipients were as follows:
– Third grade first place poster – Sadie Briggs, Sandy Ridge Elementary School;
– Third grade second place poster – Carah Rhodes, Sandy Ridge Elementary School;
– Fourth grade first place poster – Bryson Atkins, Nancy Reynolds Elementary School;
– Fourth grade second place poster – Haylee Butz, Pine Hall Elementary School;
– Fifth grade first place poster – Fernanda Martinez, Sandy Ridge Elementary School;
– Fifth grade second place poster – Kadence Outen, London Elementary School;
– Sixth grade first place essay – Kylie Young, Southeastern Middle School;
– Sixth grade second place essay – Kaylee Taylor, Southeastern Middle School;
– Eighth grade first place essay – AJ Clookey, Chestnut Grove Middle School;
– Sixth grade first place slideshow – Adela Monita, Southeastern Middle School;
– Sixth grade second place slideshow – Taylor Durham, Piney Grove Middle School;
– Seventh grade first place slideshow – Kendra Stevens, Piney Grove Middle School;
– Seventh grade second place slideshow – Carter Anderson, Piney Grove Middle School;
– Eighth grade first place slideshow – Riley Flinchum, Piney Grove Middle School;
Payton Barbee from South Stokes High School was recognized for being selected to attend the annual Resource Conservation Workshop being held at NC State University this summer.
Ashley Johnson, science teacher at South Stokes High School, was awarded the Conservation Educator of the Year Award for incorporating activities and programs in her classroom that allow students to receive a better understanding of our natural resources.
Don and Lori Durham, from Durham Poultry in Westfield, were recognized as the 2023 Conservation Farm Family of the Year. The Durham’s received a plaque for their family’s accomplishments over the years and a slideshow was presented highlighting the sound conservation measures installed on their family farm that conserve our natural resources.