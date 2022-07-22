For years, residents in and around Pilot Mountain — including a number of of folks in Stokes County — have enjoyed using the Edward M. Armfield Senior Civic and Recreation Center.
The facility, built specifically to serve Pilot Mountain and the surrounding area in both Stokes and Surry counties as a community center, fitness and workout facility, among other uses, has been owned and operated by a non-profit private foundation.
That may be changing soon — though members and local residents should not worry about the prospective new owner.
That would be the Town of Pilot Mountain.
Mayor Even Cockerham recently said the town staff and commissioners have been in discussions with the foundation’s board about the concept.
“We’ve always kind of thought this might be something we need to do,” the mayor said. He said being owned by a municipal government, as part of a parks and recreation department, would give the center some advantages over being owned by the non-profit foundation.
Among those would be a host of grant opportunities not now available to the center.
Funding has been a problem, at times, for the center, although Cockerham said the membership of the center and volunteers have done an amazing job over the years of fundraising to handle needed repairs and upkeep. Volunteer work there at times has saved tens of thousands of dollars on some projects, the mayor said.
Still, the expensive process of resurfacing the pool every 20 years, periodically replacing the HVAC system, the roof, and other major projects “have been a little bit of a struggle.”
He said the center has also been hit by the coronavirus pandemic — being forced to close for many months under state orders that shuttered all gyms and workout centers across the state in 2020. Even after the gym and other facilities there reopened, some individuals opted to cancel their memberships rather than comply with state mask mandates that were in effect at different times.
“Membership has rebounded some, from what I understand, but I don’t think they’ve rebounded to pre-pandemic numbers just yet. To their credit, between volunteer work and staff going the extra mile, they have been, for the most part, a break-even operation, but it’s those long-term expenses” the are challenging.
Cockerham said the facility is vital to Pilot Mountain and Surry County. In addition to a weight room, walking track and basketball court, it is also the town’s senior center where the Meals on Wheels program operates. Additionally, the mayor said several county schools, including East Surry High School, use the indoor pool for swim meets.
“The main thing we want to make sure going forward is working with the county and with the school system to maintain the building properly and set aside funds for capital needs.”
The town has applied for a $300,000 Rural Transformation Grant from the North Carolina Department of Commerce to use for the purchase. He said buying the center for that cost would essentially wipe out all of the center’s debt.
At present, he said a lot of “due diligence” is underway, including commercial building inspectors looking over the facility and grounds, and developing a capital improvement plan for the community center.
Should the process conclude with the town’s purchase of the property, Cockerham said details of how it would operate have yet to be worked out.
“Right now we’re exploring our options how best to manage the facility. The employees there would stay on as town employees, or as employees of the Armfield Center under the town’s umbrella. We won’t make any major changes.”
He also is not sure if town residents would get a break on membership fees while out-of-town members would pay more, although such an arrangement is a possibility, he said.
“The memberships there are really affordable, I’m a member of Armfield myself,” he said.
Attempts to reach officials at the Armfield Center were not successful. It is unclear how many individuals are employed there — Leah Tunstall is listed as director and Geneva Cheek as assistant director. Overall 20 people are listed on the website as employees, though it is not clear how many are fulltime, part-time, or temporary seasonal staff.
Cockerham said it’s not yet a done deal, but he is hopeful the town will learn this year what it will be able to do and get started.
“We’re still working out details when those funds will actually be available to us, timeline on when the town will take over. The staff and volunteers there have really gone above and beyond…We want to make sure anything we do respects what they’ve done to get us to this point. We hope we can be part of Armfield Center’s future, make sure it can continue to operate and be a successful asset to our town.”