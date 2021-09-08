DANBURY — The Stokes County Sheriff’s office has learned from a neighbor that the suspect in last week’s animal cruelty case was found dead in Franklin County.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday confirmed that the suspect was deceased. “On Sept. 1 at 9 a.m., deputies responded to 371 Rogers Road in Franklin County and discovered that Russel Keith Smith had apparently taken his life by hanging,” a Franklin official said.
An internet search confirmed that Smith, 67, lived at Northview Church Road, northeast of Danbury. His LinkedIn profile indicated that he was a former U.S. Marine who owned a trucking company while living in Zebulon, studied psychology at the University of Houston, Logistics at Central Piedmont Community College and was working on a degree in International Relations from the University of South Carolina Upstate.
Last Tuesday, the newly created Animal Welfare Division served a search warrant at the Smith residence on Northview Church Road in response to complaints from neighbors. The local office coordinated with the Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) from Tennessee to evaluate all the animals on site. While on site, the veterinarians evaluated each animal and gave them vaccinations. All of the dogs rescued were transported back to ARC’s facility in Tennessee for rehabilitation and care. ARC will maintain custody of the animals for now.
The total number of animals rescued was 81 dogs, a horse, a donkey and 9 ducks.
“We will be working with the Animal Rescue Corps to assist them in finding appropriate placement for all of the rescued animals,” said Chief Deputy Eric Cone.
“These animals were in horrible living conditions and we are glad that our newly formed Animal Welfare Division, with the help of Animal Rescue Corps, were able to get these animals removed from this situation” Sheriff Joey Lemons said. “These animals are now getting the special attention and care all animals should receive.”
During budget talks for the 2021-2022 year, the County spoke with Sheriff Lemons about taking on all animal cruelty investigations and enforcement of the county’s animal control ordinance. Sheriff Lemons agreed and in July created this Animal Welfare Division.
Sheriff Lemons advised the county that he would start with two animal welfare officers and then evaluate whether two officers are enough to efficiently take on all enforcement of animal welfare violations for the whole county, including within the city limits.