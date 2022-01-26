DANBURY — At the end of December, the School Skippers 4-H Club visited the county seat for part four of its civic education program focus for the 2021-22 school year.
Dressed in their “Favorite Sweater” theme, the youth gathered at the Ralph J. Scott Memorial Town Hall in downtown Danbury to hear Town Manager Mike Barsness and Town Council Member Wendi Spraker discuss local government.
After a question/answer session with these town leaders, 4-H club president, Noah Moorefield, presented the guest speakers with certificates of thanks for taking their time to educate club members.
Next, the School Skippers used the new crosswalks to cross Main Street to visit The Arts Place. There, Sonya Godwin, a Stokes County Arts Council volunteer, led the 4-Hers on a tour of the Apple Gallery at the Arts Council and the many areas within The Arts Place.
The youth were allowed to browse through items for sale in the store area, explore the performance arena, go upstairs to meet one of the artists-in-residence—Craig Richards, and visit the basement rooms that are used for weaving and other crafts classes. Godwin, too, was presented with a certificate of thanks for taking her time to bless these local youth.
After purchasing treats from “Rocky’s Coffee & Ice Cream Shop,” the 4-Hers sat outdoors to enjoy the unseasonably warm day. Then they headed up to their business meeting site — the auditorium at the N.C. Cooperative Extension office. Each youth completed his/her public speaking assignment by standing before the group to tell about a favorite character from a Christmas movie.
After the meeting, they enjoyed snacks and a gift exchange game.
Club members also brought nonperishable goods to donate to Northern Stokes Food Pantry for their December service project.
For more information on Stokes County 4-H, call the Stokes County Cooperative Extension at 336-593-8179.