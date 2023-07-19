A Florida jury found LifeBrite CEO Christian Fletcher not guilty of all criminal charges, according to a judgement of acquittal filed March 28, 2023 in U.S. District Court.

An indictment filed in June 2020 in the court’s Middle District of Florida, Jacksonville Division, charged Fletcher with conspiracy, conspiracy to commit money laundering and two counts of money laundering.

The jury returned its verdict of not guilty earlier this year, concluding a trial that began Feb. 21.

Fletcher, of Atlanta, was one of ten defendants facing 23 total federal charges involving an alleged healthcare billing conspiracy.

Three of those defendants were acquitted in March along with Fletcher, court documents show.

LifeBrite Community Hospital of Stokes was not named in the case.