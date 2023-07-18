King’s Mayor Warren dies

City of King Mayor Jack Warren died Sunday, July 16. He was 81.

Slate Funeral Home in King announced Warren’s death on its website Monday. His obituary notes that the late mayor, a U.S. Army Veteran, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones.

The Stokes News reported in Sept. 2022 that Warren was believed to have be the longest actively serving mayor in North Carolina.

According to that report, Warred was first elected to the post in 1999 and was planning to retire from public service at the end of his current term ending in November.

The Stokes News noted that the late mayor’s public service began in 1987 when elected to city council. Numerous community commitments included his serving on the city planning board, as president of the King Lions Club, as commander of American Legion Post 290, on the King Chamber of Commerce board of directors and on a hospice and palliative care advisory board.

Warren, a U.S. Army veteran, was commended last year by the governor’s office with The Order of the Long Leaf Pine award, which “recognizes persons who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments,” according to the organization’s website.

North Carolina Rep. Kyle Hall presented the prestigious award to Warren at the Sept. 7, 2023 city council meeting.

As quoted in The Stokes News, Warren’s comments upon receiving the award provide a glimpse into his connection with King: “It’s been an honor to serve this city,” said Mayor Warren through tears. “God’s been good to me.”

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday.