Seven file to run for local seats

Rick McCraw, a current King City Council member whose four-year term is ending, will run for mayor this year, according to information provided by the Stokes County Board of Elections.

McCraw serves as mayor pro tempore on the council.

As of Tuesday, he was the only candidate who had entered the race for mayor, a four-year position now held by Jack Warren.

Three residents have filed to fill the city council seat McCraw will vacate and one additional seat that’s open this year: incumbent Terri Fowler, Robert Gray Southern and Tyler Bowles.

In Walnut Cove, three residents have also entered the race for two four-year town commissioner seats: Linda Moore, Johnnie Hairston and Christina Gossett.

Those offices are currently held by Joe Bennett and Danny Hairston.

In Danbury, the office of mayor, which is a two-year term, is open along with two four-year town council seats. As of Tuesday, no one had filed.

Janet Whitt is mayor of Danbury. The town council seats held by Gary East and Steve Shelton are open.

The filing period for municipal elections in King, Danbury and Walnut Cove ends July 21. The 2023 general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7.

To file for office, prospective candidates should go to the elections office in the government center at 1012 Main Street in Danbury, with one exception–any candidate who lives in the Forsyth County portion of King should go to the Forsyth County elections office in Winston-Salem to file.

Candidates must be 21 years old by election day, a registered voter and a resident of their municipality.

The filing fee for both mayor and commissioner/council seats is $5.

A candidate for office may also choose to mail the required notice of candidacy form to the elections office. The form will need to be notarized and received by the elections office prior to noon on July 21.

More information can be obtained by contacting the elections office at 336-593-2409 or vote@co.stokes.nc.us.