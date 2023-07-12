Study recommends closure of 5 schools

A North Carolina State University efficiency study recommended the closing of several Stokes County schools in results presented to the school board Monday.

The study was conducted by the Operations Research and Education Laboratory (OREd) division of the university’s Institute for Transportation Research and Education.

“We’re an unbiased, third-party evaluation research group that helps to depoliticize the school planning process,” said Thomas Dudley, program manager, who spoke to the board at its July 10 meeting.

The group recommended closing three elementary schools: Pine Hall, Pinnacle and Lawsonville, as well as North Stokes High School and Piney Groves Middle School.

Using current membership along with forecasts for five and 10 years from now, the study analyzed the locations of schools in the county compared to the student populations they serve, treating elementary, middle and high schools separately.

“The objective is to look at the system holistically and see where schools make the most sense where they can serve your students in the best way, minimizing that travel distance,” Dudley said.

He explained that schools with membership at 80% or less of their capacities are considered underutilized, and that all schools in Stokes County except one are under 80%.

The one exception, King Elementary School, was only slightly better with utilization between 80% and 95%.

“Based solely on travel distance there is not a profound need for middle or high school capacity in the northern portion of the district,” Dudley said. “Looking to the elementary school level there are many candidates for closure or repurposing. Several schools are very inefficient.”

Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice said in an email that the results were not entirely unexpected.

“This study confirmed what we have already learned and thought,” he said.

One persistent question is where to put the students after closing a school.

At the meeting, Dudley stated that only two of the remaining elementary schools would be needed for redistricting, but Dr. Rice pointed out that the remaining schools may not have as much room as it appears.

“Some of those schools don’t have those capacities unless we build on those with core capacities not classroom capacities,” he said at the meeting. “If I need to build another wing at Poplar Springs for example to reach a capacity of 750 that were used [in the study] it sort of skews the whole number to me on consolidation.”

The study used core capacity, which Dr. Rice later explained in an email is based on the size of the core spaces such as the media center, the cafeteria and the gym.

Classroom capacity is based on the number of classrooms and the programs they host, he said.

Dudley agreed at the meeting to crunch the numbers again using classroom capacity.

“It’s all a numbers game,” Von Robertson, board chairman, said during the meeting. “I’ve been told we don’t have any open classrooms at Poplar Springs, same at Mount Olive and not very many at King Elementary.

“We’ve got to have somewhere to put them,” he said of the students. “We can’t just put them in the hallway.”

The recommendation to close the high school and middle school in the northern part of the county sparked some discussion.

“I’m not real happy up here,” said Cheryl Knight, board member. “My overall concern would just be alienating the whole northern half of the county and just say ‘okay, everybody can bus’ it on down to South and that would just be hard.”

Dr. Rice pointed out that the low numbers in the northern part of the county make it difficult to create the same number and variety of opportunities, academic and otherwise, as for those in the southern part.

“What we have seen in all of this is there would not be enough kids going to North Stokes to have a comprehensive high school,” he said.

Robertson said in an email that the recommendation to close North Stokes High School and Piney Grove Middle School took the board by surprise.

“I do not believe the board will consider closing those two schools anytime in the near future,” he stated. “However, anything is possible if the school funding stays at the same level next year as this year.”