Stokes Partnership for Children board member, from left, Shannon Cox, Jill Johnson of Sandy Ridge Head Start, and Stokes Partnership for Children board member Cindy Tuttle, shortly after the head start program was named the Champion for Children Early Childhood Partner. Stokes Partnership for Children, from left, Executive Director Cindy Tuttle, with outgoing board members Pat Messick and Stephanie Lackey and partnership board chair Jen De Ridder. Pat Messick, left, was named the Champion for Children Individual Partner. She is pictured with Stokes Partnership for Children Executive Director Cindy Tuttle.

Stokes Partnership for Children recently held its Annual Meeting at Palmyra United Methodist Church in Germanton to celebrate the year’s accomplishments and to recognize some very special people.

The organization hosts a meeting annually to bring together the organization’s stakeholders to celebrate the close-out of the fiscal year and to launch a new year. Stakeholders may include elected officials, county department heads, donors, sponsors, early childhood professionals, community members and more.

Outgoing board members, Stephanie Lackey and Pat Messick were recognized for their years of service. Von Robertson from the Stokes County School Board was elected for his first term on the board. Jen De Ridder, who is the director of YMCA Camp Hanes, was elected as chair; Debbie Merritt as vice chair; Arden Browder as secretary; and Jamie Stowe, branch manager as First National Bank, was elected as treasurer.

Other board members include Dr. Brad Rice, superintendent of Stokes County Schools; Stokes County Commissioner Ronnie Mendenhall; Jessicca Smith, who serves as Family Community Partnership coordinator with YVEDDI Head Start; Donna Boyles; Derrick Vickers, project manager at Insight Human Service; and King Public Library Branch Manager Gretchen Parker.

During the meeting Cindy Tuttle provided an executive director’s report; Shannon Cox, Program Manager and NC Pre-K coordinator provided a program update and Michael Redden, finance manager provided a finance overview.

A highlight of the event is the annual Champion for Children Awards celebration. Recognized were Eddy McGee and the Stokes County Arts Council as the Champion for Children Community Partner; Jill Johnson and Sandy Ridge Head Start as the Champion for Children Early Childhood Partner; and Pat Messick as the Champion for Children Individual Partner.

Stokes Partnership for Children is a non-profit organization led by local volunteers, designed to provide programs and services for families and children in Stokes County. The partnership administers Smart Start and NC Pre-K funds from the state legislature to support programs to benefit children age birth to 5 and their families, is a catalyst for bringing different groups together for the sake of the children, educates the community on the critical needs of young children and helps develop solutions. For more information visit www.stokespfc.com or call 336-985-2676.