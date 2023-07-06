Nancy Reynolds News

Sympathy is extended to the family of Carl D. Smith who passed away June 27 with cancer. He was retired from DuPoint and attended Nancy Reynolds School. Surviving are his wife Joan; two sons, Ricky and Darren Smith; daughter Eydie (Juston) Fontaine; two sisters, Linda (Richard) Holbrook and Sandra (Joe) Bennett; six grandchildren and three great-grandsons. A graveside service was held Friday at Dobyns Community Primitive Baptist Church with Pastor Dewayne Troutt. Memorials may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Sympathy is also extended to the family of Helen Venable Hall, 93, who passed away at her home June 29. She is survived by her daughter Kay (Ronald) Kiser, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Hall; her son Greg; brothers Harry, Bobby, Darrell, Billy, and Allen Venable and sisters Betty Vaden and Thelma King. Services were held at Stoney Ridge Baptist Church where she was a member .

Jan Cox is at home recovering from hand surgery.

Happy birthday to Gay Heath, Heather Fulscher, Goldie Vernon, and Lou Jewell.

Happy belated anniversary to Ruth and Gary Robertson; and Cindy and Wesley Boles.

Happy anniversary to Jean and Marshall Gordy this week.

We are happy to announce Pam and Marty Inman were married June 22. Congratulations and best wishes!

There will be a benefit for James Bryant at Trails End Grill in Pinnacle on Saturday, July 22 at 6 p.m. He has liver cancer.

The Rock House Ruritan Club is having its annual tractor show and hayride on August 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Taylor Vaden will be performing from 1 to 2 p.m. Food will be available. There will also be the kiddie tractor pull again with trophies being given out.

The Double Creek Fire Department is having a drive-through BBQ on Saturday, August 12 at 4 p.m. Plates are $10 each consisting of slaw, baked beans, potato salad and dessert. They are located at 2863 NC 268 in Pinnacle.

Please remember Jabo Fulp, Jan Cox, David Marion, James Bryant, Mike Cox, Linda Black, June Bowman, Allen Puckett, Barbara Jessup, Debbie Horton, Eddie and Margaret Bryd, Donnie and Gaye Tilley, Tim Dwiggins, Jerry Manuel, Joyce Love, Mary Holt, Dale Marshall, Doris Sams, Teresa Callahan, Vickie G Lawson, Rebecca Moore, Ed Lupo, Delano Creson, Jo Ann McCreary, Ruth McPherson, Doris Jo Sechrist, Shirley Hicks, Tom Tilley, and Roger Boles.