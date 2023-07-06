School leaders lament ‘severe cuts’

Stokes County school leaders may have been bracing for a tight budget this year, but cuts left administrators shocked and disappointed.

In a unanimous June 27 vote, The Stokes County Board of Commissioners approved a county budget that chopped about 5% for the schools’ current expense and nearly 25% for capital outlay.

“The students just had their lunch money stolen,” Von Robertson, board of education chairman, said in an email.

“These are severe cuts,” Dr. Brad Rice, superintendent of Stokes County Schools, said in an email. “While these cuts were discussed in the commissioners’ work sessions, I am surprised that the cuts were this severe this year.”

Capital outlay was approved as recommended, at $2.75 million. This amount reflects a 24.9% reduction from the $3.66 million approved last year.

According to Dr. Rice, “We can make needed repairs and have a safe place for our students and staff this year, but that does not eliminate the problems we face with aging buildings. Consolidation does not eliminate the problem. It is going to take a substantial investment in the coming years to ensure we have adequate facilities.”

The final budget approved just over $15 million for the school system’s current expense, which covers day to day operations of the school and includes expenses such as payroll.

The school board had requested about $17.8 million to get the schools through the year, an increase of about 12% from last’s year’s $15.8 million that Robertson noted would have only kept the schools operating at the same level.

“The cost of educating our children has increased because of inflation, just like every family’s budget,” he said.

The final amount approved is an even $800,000 less than the amount initially recommended by Interim County Manager Amber Brown, who followed the commissioners’ guidance that the school budget be maintained at the same level as the previous year.

The school leaders are unsure of the impact of the cuts from the county.

“We will not know the total impact until we receive our state and federal budgets. Once we have all three, we will work to adjust the budget to give our students a quality education,” Dr. Rice said.

“Personnel and programs will likely be cut for the board of education to balance the budget with the $2.7 million in cuts,” Robertson said, using the department’s $17.8 million request as a basis for calculating the $2.7 million difference. “The board of education’s other choice is to use a portion of the school system’s fund balance.”

The board of commissioners did have the school system’s fund balance in mind when considering the cuts.

“I think it’s ridiculous to have them up to a $2.8 million fund balance when we are dying on the vine with our fund balance and looking at tax increases,” Chairman Rick Morris stated at the beginning of the board’s final budget work session on June 26, reading from a memo he had texted to the other commissioners over the previous weekend.

In the discussion that followed, Commissioner Sonya Cox, a former school board member, was the lone member to oppose the cut. “I’m not in favor of reducing schools’ current expense any further,” she said. “It’s not going to keep me from voting for the budget. I’m just stating my position.”

Commissioner Keith Woods supported the cut and referenced consolidation during his comments.

“I’m going out on a limb,” he said. “They can call me if they want. These 19 schools–that is a sore point with me. That should have been resolved ten years ago.”

Vice Chairman Brad Chandler said he had been originally against pulling the money from the schools but had to pivot.

“Since we’re not doing a property tax increase, I can’t risk going any lower in to the [county] fund balance,” he said.

According to Commissioner Ronnie Mendenhall, another former educator, “$2.8 million is a very heathy fund balance for the school system.”

“I love education,” Mendenhall said, indicating that he didn’t believe that reducing the school’s fund balance from $2.8 million to $2 million would be harmful.

“I would have been thrilled with $2 million,” said the former superintendent of schools.

The current school leaders had a different take.

“If the board of education chooses to appropriate the estimated fund balance to offset the difference in what the board requested versus what was approved by the board of commissioners, it would leave little to no remaining fund balance. There would not be $2 million remaining in the fund balance,” said Dr. Jared Jones, assistant superintendent.

“I find it ironic our budget was cut almost the same amount as our fund balance,” Robertson said, referring to the approximate $2.8 million difference between what was requested and what was approved.

“Currently, the fund balance stands between $2.5 and $2.8 million. The fund balance is the school’s savings account. It is used in emergencies or for a unique purchase to educate our children better. The school system has a healthy fund balance because the board of education and our staff have been good stewards of the school funding. The fund balance was as low as $100,000 a few years ago.”

“We are being punished for being good stewards of the students’ money,” Robertson said.

Though against the cut, Cox agreed with Commissioner Wood about the lack of clear direction regarding consolidation.

“I’m disappointed that there’s not a recommendation from them of a plan at this point,” she said. “I wish we had that in front of us right now because it would help us deciding this budget stuff with them.”

Cox shared with the board her opinion that, based on her years of experience with the schools, “they’ll have to make some cuts with people. That would be easier if there weren’t as many schools.”

Chairman Morris responded: “I’m not sure they will, to be honest with you. We’ll see.” Morris later added that the schools do have the option to come back to the board of commissioners if additional funding is needed.

“Mrs. Cox is a long-time school board member and knows that typically 70%-80% of our overall budget is for personnel,” Dr. Rice said, though he noted it was too soon to tell if personnel cuts would be required.

“The Board of Education will find a way to balance our budget that is best for our students.”