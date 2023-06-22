Stokes County Most Wanted

Gilham Carpenter

The Stokes County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating three suspects.

– Maximus Okwudili Adiele, 47, a male of unknown ethnicity, who is 5’8”, weights 190 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted on three counts of felony accessing computers. His last known address 2922 Bridgewalk Street, Columbus, Ohio.

– Chandra Nicole Gilham, 27, a white female with brown hair and eyes, who stands 5’5” and weighs 140 pounds. She is wanted on a charge of felony food stamp fraud. Her last known address 132 Bishop Street, Winston-Salem. A prior address is known as 1025 Sherry Drive in Walnut Cove.

– Curt Anthony Carpenter, 46, a white male 6 feet tall, weighing 185 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He is wanted on a civil order “to lift stay,: according to the sheriff’s office, though no explanation of that that means was provided. His last know addresses are 1040 Countryside MHP Dr in Sandy Ridge and 1075 Richardson MHP Rd. in Madison.

Anyone with information on any of these three suspects should contact the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office at 336-593-8787, 800-672-2851, 336-593-8130 and ask for the sergeant on duty; or call the Stokes County Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-222-8506.