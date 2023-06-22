Juneteenth celebrated in Walnut Cove

Caroline Rutledge Armijo, director of The Lilies Project, hosted an arts-based table at the Juneteenth celebration in Walnut Cove on Saturday. She displayed composite coal ash posts decorated with painted flowers to illustrate how to repurpose harmful materials for good. A Kona Ice truck provided free treats for the Juneteenth celebrants at Fowler Park in Walnut Cove on Saturday, June 17. Sisters Yazmyn and Jazmyn Penn enjoyed the festivities. At Walnut Cove’s Juneteenth celebration the praise team from The Well, a local Christian ministry, led the crowd in a worship song called “I Thank God.” The O.S.P. (Old School Players) Band entertained the Juneteenth crowd with R&B songs at Fowler Park in Walnut Cove on Saturday. CAP members Raymond Berger and Freddie White volunteered their time to cook hamburgers and hot dogs for the Juneteenth celebration in Walnut Cove on Saturday. Dr. Michelle Linster of Bennett College, a Walnut Cove native, gave a history of the events leading up to Juneteenth, using audience volunteers for a hands-on presentation.

Fowler Park was the scene of joyful celebration on Saturday as the Town of Walnut Cove and local partners sponsored a Juneteenth event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Walnut Cove Mayor Nellie Brown kicked off the celebration with a welcome and an introduction of the special groups assisting with the event—CAP (Christian Awareness Program), Walnut Cove Fire and Rescue, The Lilies Project, BOTS Staffing LLC, Walnut Cove Colored School, Kona Ice, Stokes County Sheriff’s Department and the Stokes County Arts Council.

As the appetizing smell of hamburgers and hot dogs being grilled by CAP members saturated the atmosphere, Pastor Kalvin Edwards of Pine Hall Baptist Church led an opening prayer. Then Pastor Leslie Bray Brewer of Times of Refreshing Ministries in Walnut Cove introduced the United in Christ dance team from her church, The Well. They performed a praise dance to Dante Bowe’s song “Joyful,” which Pastor Brewer noted was the tone of this day celebrating freedom.

The theme was continued later as the worship team from The Well led the crowd in singing “I Thank God.” The audience clapped in rhythm to the song which proclaimed “I am free!” as they lifted their hands in praise.

Pastor Brewer told them: “Most towns in America will celebrate independence on July 4, and that’s great. But not every town will celebrate Juneteenth. However, when the Declaration of Independence was signed on July 4, 1776, not everyone really was free. Juneteenth is a day for all people to celebrate, because until all people were free, none of us really were. The Town of Walnut Cove will be blessed for celebrating this day.”

Later in the day, Dr. Michelle Linster of Bennett College in Greensboro did a presentation explaining the events that led up to Juneteenth and what the holiday is all about. Dr. Linster, a Walnut Cove native, utilized audience members who held placards with historical events written on them—the Missouri Compromise and the Emancipation Proclamation, for example. As she called forth each participant, she taught about the events on the placards, using an entertaining hands-on approach that captured the attention of listeners.

Various town leaders gave short speeches, including Walnut Cove Town Manager Kim Greenwood, Walnut Cove Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Booe, Stokes County Arts Council Director Eddy McGee, CAP President Charles Welch, Walnut Cove Town Commissioner Thomas Mitchell and The Lilies Project Director Caroline Rutledge Armijo. WSSU officials were on hand to conduct surveys about how COVID-19 has affected people’s lives, awarding each volunteer participant a $35 e-card for his/her time. Local churches and nonprofits hosted booths with informational literature and/or activities such as art projects.

Lunch was free for attendees, sponsored by the town and its partners—cheeseburgers and hot dogs with the fixings, bags of chips and cold sodas and bottled water. A Kona Ice truck provided free icy treats for young and old alike. As children frolicked in a bouncy house and on a giant inflatable slide, adults enjoyed the music of the O.S.P. (Old School Players) Band—a popular Winston-Salem-based band that specializes in “old school” R&B and soul music. Mayor Brown and others danced on the sidewalks of the park as the community fellowship continued into the afternoon.

Mayor Brown was surprised with a plaque of appreciation for her work in the town, presented to her by a member of The Cove Group, Gloria Hairston, assisted by The Lilies Project’s Caroline Rutledge Armijo.

“I am so grateful to live in a loving town,” Mayor Brown said after the event. “I thank everyone and appreciate them for such a beautiful Juneteenth celebration.”

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 but has been celebrated in some way since 1866. Currently, the holiday is generally celebrated on the third Saturday in June, although the actual date is June 19. Despite the fact that President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, slavery continued in many places. One of the last holdouts was Texas where enslaved people finally heard that they were free on June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger marched into Galveston to enforce emancipation.