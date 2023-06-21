Schools, county set Aug. 31 as deadline

A deadline has been set—leaders and administrators from Stokes County Schools say they will have a plan for managing the problem of aging infrastructure and decreased enrollment by August 31.

“While we had hoped to make a decision in the spring, there were no set deadlines due to waiting for the different studies to be completed,” Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice stated in an email.

Board of Education Chairman Von Robertson said he expects results from a final efficiency study conducted by North Carolina State University’s Operations Research and Education Laboratory to be presented at the board’s July 10 work meeting.

Then, “we’ll come up with a plan,” he said, “at least something we can present and move forward with.”

Mike Rogers, school board member, stressed the importance of waiting for the study results at a July 13 joint budget meeting with the board of commissioners.

“What we’re doing now is at least going to affect the next 50 years of Stokes County Schools,” he said, explaining why the board hoped to consider recommendations in addition to those delivered in a previous efficiency study presented in March.

Dr. Rice noted that the August 31 deadline is essential to grant application deadlines.

“Grant funding is critical as we move forward,” he stated. “When you have an approved plan, your grant application receives more priority than an application that does not have an approved plan.”

The superintendent said that while a delay is possible, he believes that “the board understands the importance and urgency and that we will meet the deadline.”

The deadline was announced at the recent joint budget meeting during which discussions highlighted how the lack of an approved plan for any school closings or major repairs further complicates an already challenging budget season.

“We’re in a bit of a pickle here,” Rick Morris, chairman of the board of commissioners said at the meeting, referring to how the county, with limited revenue, is facing several other “unfunded” mandates for facility repairs such as the courthouse and the hospital.

“We’ve got to figure out what you guys are going to do,” he said.

According to the 2023/2024 recommended budget prepared by Interim County Manager Amber Brown, the schools requested nearly $18 million for current expenses (an 11.85% increase over last year) and about $12 million for capital outlay; the proposed budget recommends nearly $16 million current expense and $2.75 million for capital outlay.

“Most of the requests seem to be reasonable,” Brown wrote in the proposal, “but the recommended budget follows the guidance of the commissioners and utilizes what is estimated from the various taxes (property/motor vehicle tax for current expense and sales tax for capital outlay) plus a portion of their fund balance to maintain funding of schools).

At the joint budget meeting, Commissioner Sonya Cox commented that “there was no fat” on the school’s budget request but due to the county’s financial position, “it might be a little bit tough this year” to approve the requests.

“You do offer a very good product,” said Cox, a former school board member. “If I had a magic wand you’d get everything you wanted.”

At the joint meeting, Dr. Rice said inflation, potential state mandated salary increases contributed to growth in request for current expense.

“We’re really only asking for three things,” he said, a substitute call system, positions for athletic trainers at high schools, and email monitoring software that he said has been proven effective in the county.

The commissioners also wanted to make sure that funds approved for capital expenses wouldn’t be wasted on school facilities that may not be used in the near future; the school representatives asked for and received assurance that any matching grants would be funded.

“I think we’re all just trying to work together to solve some very difficult problems,” Commissioner Morris said. “I think it’s obvious to everyone involved that we have to do some school consolidations. With the county like it is, the layout of the county, with the mountain in the center it’s kind of a complex situation to figure out.”