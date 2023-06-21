Surry fiddlers convention winners announced

DOBSON — Local musicians came away with more than a guitar case full of honors Saturday during the 2023 Surry Old-Time Fiddlers Convention, including a Mount Airy group winning the band competition that is considered its main event.

The Slate Mountain Ramblers continued a recent hot streak that also included a second-place win at a convention in Mount Airy on June 3 and taking fourth at the Galax convention last August. Members of the group also placed in individual categories Saturday.

Another local group, Carolina Cowboys and Maggie, based in Lowgap, won the youth band contest at the convention held at Surry Community College,

The event solely dedicated to old-time music returned to that venue last weekend after a four-year absence due to factors including COVID-19.

This complete list of winners and others placing high was provided by festival organizers:

Adult division

• Band — 1. The Slate Mountain Ramblers, Mount Airy; 2. Up Jumped Trouble, Galax, Virginia; 3. The Honey Dippers, Chilhowie, Virginia.

• Fiddle — 1. Andrew Small, Floyd, Virginia; 2. Richard Bowman, Mount Airy; 3. Raistlin Brabson, Callaway, Virginia; 4. Rich Miller, Glade Valley.

• Banjo — 1. Robbie Herman, Taylorsville; 2. Jared Boyd, Galax, Virginia; 3. Wes Clifton, Lowgap; 4. Brock Greer, Kingsport, Tennessee; 5. Ashlee Watkins, Floyd, Virginia.

• Guitar — 1. Stanley Widener, HIllsville, Virginia; 2. Danny Casstevens, Mocksville; 3. Freddy Parish, Tucson, Arizona; 4. Gene Anderson, Dobson; 5. Steve Kilby, Mouth of Wilson, Virginia.

• Mandolin — 1. Eva Casstevens, Mocksville; 2. Cody Bowman, King.

• Bass — 1. Stacy Boyd, Laurel Fork , Virginia; Barbara Bowman, Mount Airy.

• Folk song — 1. Andrew Small, Floyd, Virginia; 2. Ashlee Watkins, Floyd, Virginia; 3. Robbie Herman, Taylorsville; 4. Raistlin Brabson, Callaway, Virginia; 5. Freddy Parish, Tucson, Arizona.

• Dance — 1. Marsha Todd, Mount Airy; 2. Barbara Bowman, Mount Airy; 3. Randall Cothran, Reidsville; 4. JoAnn Call, Roaring River; 5. Stacy Boyd, Laurel Fork, Virginia.

• Variety — 1. Milton Scott, Thurmond; 2. Bobby Fields, Statesville; 3. Penny Kilby, Mouth of Wilson, Virginia; 4. Mason Winfree, Stokesdale; 5. Coleman Emerson, Salisbury.

• Best all-around performer — Andrew Small, Floyd, Virginia.

Youth division

• Band — 1. Carolina Cowboys and Maggie, Lowgap; 2. The Newfound Gap Band, Leicester; 3. The Mini Musicians, Leicester.

• Fiddle — 1. Silas Wilkerson, Lowgap; 2 Sam Wilkerson, Lowgap; 3. Silvie Davis, Leicester.

• Banjo — 1. Silas Lowe, Mountain Park; 2. Joe Wilkerson, Lowgap; 3. Bayla Davis, Leicester.

• Guitar — 1. Elija Smith, Mount Airy; 2. Judah Davis, Leicester;3. Maggie Wilkerson, Lowgap.

• Folk song — 1. Bayla Davis, Leicester; 2. Maggie Wilkerson, Lowgap; 3. J. D. Hudsy, Carthage.

• Dance — 1. Sam Wilkerson, Lowgap; 2. Silas Lowe, Mountain Park; 3. Avery Lowe, Mountain Park.

• Variety — 1. Coley Palmer, Dobson; 2. Avery Lowe, Mountain Park; 3. Emme Davis, Leicester.