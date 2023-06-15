Trellis looks to upgrade hospice home

The Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, owned and operated by Trellis Supportive Care, is due to undergo “significant improvements and updates to increase comfort for visitors, enhance technology, and modernize the facility,” according to Trellis officials.

Opened in 1998, the facility is a home-away-from-home for hospice patients who need more skilled nursing care than can be provided in their primary residence.

The Hospice Home, located at 101 Hospice Lane off Bolton Street/Burke Mill Road in Winston-Salem, serves an average of 800 patients and families annually — including those from Stokes County — representing nearly 30% of Trellis’s hospice patients. When constructed nearly 25 years ago, it was the first of its kind in the region, quickly becoming a model facility for other hospice organizations throughout the state. In response to increasing demand, the facility was expanded twice, first in 2005 and again in 2010. Today the Hospice Home boasts 40 private patient rooms as well as many family gathering areas.

The organization has launched a $5 million capital campaign, careforward, to fund modernization of the facility. In addition to improvements planned for the KBR Hospice Home, the capital campaign will fund two additional programs. The first is a dedicated Telehealth program that will expand patient access to 24-hour, immediate care. The second is a program designed to expand access to care for traditionally underserved populations including veterans and minority populations.

President and CEO Linda Darden said, “Since our hospice home was originally constructed there have been significant advancements in technology, air quality controls, and telehealth. We are committed to patient and family comfort and safety, and we know the enhancements this campaign is funding will have a positive impact for decades to come.”

To date the careforward campaign has raised more than $4 million. “I think the wonderful response to our fund-raising efforts reflects the overwhelming appreciation the community has for our organization and mission. Once you’ve had a personal experience with our care, it’s something you want everyone to understand and access in their time of need,” shared Beth Forrester, Executive Director of the Trellis Supportive Care Foundation. “The thought of expanding our Telehealth capabilities is resonating with donors as well. Everyone values the peace of mind that comes with knowing you have immediate access to care and support 24 hours a day, and we are thrilled because we understand what this technology means to our patients and families,” added Forrester.

“We are stewards to everyone in the community and this campaign will help us ensure easy access to anyone in need,” shared Darden. “Our service area includes 13 counties, and we will have the capacity to bolster our outreach and education to populations that are traditionally underserved. This includes expanding our outreach, and specialized care of veterans. Likewise, we are committed to serving all people, regardless of their race, faith, sexual orientation, or any perceived difference. Every person deserves the best possible care as they near the end of their life, and I know our team can deliver that care,” added Darden.

Last year, Trellis Supportive Care served more than 2,500 in its hospice program. The numbers of people utilizing the services of the organization are much greater when palliative care and grief counseling services are considered.

Organizers of the careforward campaign are thrilled with the outpouring of support for the campaign thus far. The efforts now will be directed to the general public in the hope of reaching, if not exceeding, the $5 million goal set forth to accomplish the objectives of the campaign.