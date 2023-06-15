Burgerfest returns bigger than ever

There will be games, live music, vendors, and other activities Saturday, but the star of the gathering will be the annual Burgerfest competition, with those buying tickets able to sample and judge the grilled masterpieces. (Submitted photo) King Department of Recreation Executive Director Olivia Calloway present the winning check to Ronnie Calloway during the 2021 Burgerfest. Calloway’s burgers included squash, okra, and homemade pickles among his toppings. No word on whether he will be on hand Saturday to defend his title. (Submitted photo)

One of King’s newest, but increasingly popular, traditions is gearing up for another summer of fun — King’s annual Burgerfest.

The event is set for July 1 as part of King’s Independence Day celebration at King Central Park.

The celebration is free, and includes live music by East of Memphis and Lando and the Mando, local vendors, Southern Charm Grill food truck, bounce houses, kids activities, and other activities.

But increasingly, the Burgerfest, this year sponsored by Lowe’s Foods, is becoming the centerpiece of the gathering.

King Department of Parks and Recreation Director Olivia Calloway said last year the first burgerfest was in 2019, shortly after she tooks the reins of the department.

“I was just trying to come up with unique events,” she said of the impetus behind the competition. “We have such a great facility here at Central Park, you always think of July 4 and hamburgers and grilling out going together.”

Thus, the competition was born.

Folks from around the area — no doubt fueled by praise of their grilling prowess from friends and family — signed up for the contest. And yes, it is a contest, with two winners each taking home a $500 prize, as well as bragging rights for the next 12 months.

“The first year, people weren’t sure what to do. We had more of your normal cook out burgers.”

That was 2019. In 2020 the event, along with much of public life, was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Burgerfest returned in 2021, and over the past two years, she said burger chefs have become increasingly creative — “We had a cook include crab, she did a crab mix for her burger, with crab on top. We had smoked hamburgers, some with barbecue sauces on top, the winner last year had squash, homemade pickles, and fried okra on his,” she said of one some of the recent contestants have tried.

Because the event seems to get bigger every year, this year there will essentially be two separate heats, or competitions, with the winner of each claiming a $500 prize.

The judges will be members of the public. In order to be a judge, individuals pay $15 to take part, and they get to sample each of the creations made by the burger contestants, voting for the ones they like best.

For those competing there are a few requirements. First is a $20 entry, whether it be an individual or a team. Each griller is required to make 100 samples for tasting — each sample to be the equivalent of a quarter of a burger.

Cooks are allowed to be on site and cooking from 4 to 5:30 p.m. the day of the contest. At 5:30 p.m., tasting commences, with tasting time slots set for 5:30, 6, and 7 that evening. There will be 25 tickets sold to tasters for each time slot.

At 8, just as the festivities are drawing to a close, the winners will be announced.

While it does cost $15 to take part as a taste tester, the rest of the day’s activities — the games, music and related activities — are free.

Registration for the event is open now. For more information, visit the town’s Burgerfest page at bit.ly/3JfvEpP