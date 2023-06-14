Yadkin detention officer, inmate arrested

Brittany Nichole Jennings

A detention corporal at the Yadkin County Detention Center was arrested and his employment there terminated last week, after allegedly gave a cell phone to an inmate, according to information released by the sheriff’s office.

Tyler Austin Riley, age 27 of Yadkinville, had been employed as a detention officer for three years prior to the arrest. After arriving for his Friday night shift on June 9, Riley was arrested by Sheriff Nick Smitherman.

Riley is facing a felony charge of providing phone/electronics to an inmate and was given placed under a $5,000 secured bond.

Additional charges were filed against Riley on June 12 and his bond increased to $10,000. The additional charges include three charges of providing forbidden articles or tools for escape.

Brittany Nichole Jennings, age 33 of Boonville, also was arrested on two charges of possession of cell phone by an inmate and two charges of possession of tools for escape by an inmate. Her secured bond was set at $250,000.

The sheriff’s office did not release additional information on the case.