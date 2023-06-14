Board looks to update noise ordinance

Stokes County may have a noisy problem.

In remarks made to county leaders on Monday, resident Michele Klofanda described the dirt bike noise that’s been afflicting her neighborhood for the past few months: “echoing, obnoxious and unrelenting.”

Klofanda submitted a petition on behalf of her Francisco community during the public comment session of the Stokes County Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting held June 13 in Danbury.

“Please specify in this ordinance at whose discretion and by what criteria does noise and nuisance get reported, to whom do we report it, and who will enforce the ordinance and actually act upon it,” Klofanda stated.

The current county code addressing noise nuisance, which was adopted in 1994, is too vague and outdated to be enforced, Commissioner Brad Chandler said on Tuesday.

“I started to get complaints,” he said, with residents unable to resolve noise-related conflicts themselves and law enforcement unable to intervene.

The noise ordinance discussion, placed on the agenda at Chandler’s request, drew a crowd that filled the commissioners’ chambers, with more watching via the live stream on YouTube.

The majority of the noise complaints stem from an area bordered by U.S. Highway 89, George Road and Horseshoe Road.

Klofanda and several of her neighbors shared recent experiences they believe highlight the need to update the noise ordinance.

“In March of 2023 we started to hear a large presence of ATV and motorbike activity completely surrounding us,” said Klofanda, of Junior Shelton Road. “A few vehicles so loud you could hear them miles away racing up and down Horseshoe and George road.”

Klofanda played a recording made from the deck of her house. “This noise is coming from the new property,” a half-mile away from her own, she said. “I have not enhanced the sound.”

“This tape goes on for 51 minutes but I’ll cut it short,” she said, also noting that there may be days of quiet, but the the noise always resumes, “every day for an hour or more.”

Heidi Urban, of Wood Stack Trail Road, also spoke at the meeting. She “didn’t expect to not hear the occasional chainsaw or the occasional tractor,” when she moved to the area about three years ago. “That type of noise goes with the community,” she said, but the noise from the motocross bikes crosses the line.

Urban also shared a recording made from her front porch.

“It’s picked up and become quite a nuisance and it’s really quite distracting,” she said of the noise, especially when the racing continues until 11 p.m. or midnight.

The dirt bike noise is beyond the noises one might expect in a rural area.

“I make noise,” admitted Kim Duhan, of Wood Stack Trail Road, listing several noise generating vehicles she owns and operates, as well as some noisy animals.

“I roosters and I have chickens,” she said. “But what I don’t have is a motocross, and I don’t have a motocross track on my property.”

Duhan described a typical experience where she may be sitting on her deck, looking at Hanging Rock, watching the fireflies, sunset or hummingbird wars.

“Suddenly this starts,” she said about the bike noise. “It goes on and on and on till you get to the point where you just want to scream.”

April Dunnett, who moved to the area in October 2022, shared her frustrations with the noise and with people driving the vehicles on her property without permission.

“I put up a fence, which I never wanted to do,” she said.

Attempts to find a neighborly solution to the problem have been unsuccessful, according to the petitioners.

Klofanda said she has tried to “reach out and welcome him into the neighborhood” but hasn’t been able to contact the property owner personally.

Urban said she had a “civil conversation” with the property owner, but they didn’t come to an agreement on when what noise would be considered acceptable.

“We’re not trying to stop ATVs in the county, we are only seeking a peaceful solution to a growing problem to the surrounding homeowners, some of which are contemplating moving,” said Klofanda.

Urban echoed those sentiments in her remarks.

“We recognize that everyone out there wants to do their thing, wants to enjoy their property as fit, but we try to be respectful of the community, give back to it,” she said. “We try to be considerate of our neighbors. We just ask that there’s something in place if folks can’t seem to do that on their own, that there’s something we can voice our concerns with and have some sort of remedies in place so that we can enjoy the property.”

The Westfield residents aren’t the only group in the county frustrated with noise from neighbors.

Cecil Thomas, of Madison, said he lives “a stone’s throw” from a winery that features live music at night on the weekends.

“Woodstock every weekend is tough,” Thomas said, explaining that the music usually lasts for four to six hours and is like a “boom box beating on the wall.”

Law enforcement told Thomas that the establishment has a license for the music, and hopes a new ordinance could do more.

“People love their good times,” he said. “And I used to love good times to, so I understand. But they need to take considerations of their neighbors.”

Next steps

The commissioners all agreed the code needs to be revised.

“I feel your pain,” Comissioner Keith Wood said. “I get a little taste of it myself. I’m sick of it.”

Commissioner Sonya Cox agreed but said they needed to make sure the new code doesn’t unnecessarily restrict businesses event venues.

The board made plans to revise the noise ordinance using Guilford County’s code as a template and aims to have a draft ready by next month.

Chairman Rick Morris said he liked the idea of starting with Guilford’s code but expressed the need to “tailor it to Stokes County.”