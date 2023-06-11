Artist Support Grants available in Stokes County

The North Carolina Arts Council’s Region #10, which includes Stokes, Surry, Caswell, Rockingham, and Yadkin counties, is accepting applications for Artist Support Grants through Sept. 15.

Artist Support Grants is a program funded by the North Carolina Arts Council to provide the opportunity for regional consortia of local arts councils to award project grants to artists in their regions. These grants support professional artists in any discipline and at any stage in their careers to pursue projects that further their artistic and professional development. Types of fundable projects supported by Artist Support Grants include: creation of new work, purchase of equipment and materials, professional development workshops, travel support for expenses associated with a professional opportunity such as participating in an exhibition or a conference, and development or upgrading promotional materials such as brochures, DVDs, CDs, and websites.

Artists representing visual, craft, performing, traditional, and interdisciplinary art forms are encouraged to apply. Applicants should demonstrate a commitment to spending a significant portion of their time on their work as artists. The Artist Support Grants will support new or ongoing projects that take place between Jan. 1, 2024 and Dec. 31, 2024. All grant funding must be spent by June 30, 2024).

Grant Awards may range from $500 to $1,500. Applicants may receive full or partial funding. To learn more about the Artist Support Grants, visit https://stokesarts.org/artistgrant/.