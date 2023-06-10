SCC celebrates May 2023 graduates

Surry Community College held its 55th commencement ceremony in the gymnatorium on the Dobson campus recently.

This spring Surry had 594 graduates; 244 of which received honors for having a 3.5 GPA and higher. The college awarded 175 Associate in Applied Science degrees, 10 Associate in General Education degrees, 204 transfer degrees, 61 one-year diplomas, and 342 certificates.

Associate in Applied Science degrees, one-year diplomas, and certificates were awarded to students who completed one of the career technology programs. Associate in General Education degrees were awarded to students who completed two years of education designed for academic enrichment and personal growth and development. Associate in Arts or Associate in Science degrees were awarded to students who completed the College Transfer Program.

Dr. David Shockley, Surry Community College President, gave the commencement address and presented degrees, diplomas and certificates to the 157 students who participated in the ceremony including fall, spring, and summer graduates. Summit Strings performed musical selections during the ceremony.

“Find your purpose and passion in your life. Work as hard as you can. Marry your purpose and passion with your career,” Shockley encouraged graduates.

SCC is registering students for fall classes. Those with questions about college application, financial aid, or career choices, should contact Student and Workforce Services at 336-386-3264 or studentservices@surry.edu. Fall classes begin Aug. 17.