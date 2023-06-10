Area youth honored by DAR

The Daughters of the American Revolution, Battle of Shallow Ford Chapter, recently awarded the chapter’s 2023 Good Citizen Award to Emily Roberts, Walkertown High School senior, and daughter of Tammy and Ronald Roberts of Walnut Cove.

The Good Citizen Award recognizes and rewards high school seniors who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities. The students are selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities “to an outstanding degree,” according to the chapter.