Chamber holds two ribbon cuttings

Staff and King Chamber of Commerce officials marked the ribbon cutting for Superior Storage.

The King Chamber of Commerce has been busy against over the past week, with two more ribbon cuttings for news businesses.

One of the ribbon cuttings took place at Regal Group, Inc., located at 4928 NC 704 Highway E in Sandy Ridge. The company is a financial planning and insurance firm. More information can be found at www.ysmat.com.

The other ribbon cutting was at Superior Storage, located at 504 Mountain View Rd. in King. The firm offers self-service storage with several sized units available, and online rental available. For more information visit www.superiorstorage.com.