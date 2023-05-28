Group offers fun, food, and friends to area youth

Northern Stokes Food, Fun and Friends, known as FFF for short, is a volunteer-operated youth club in the Lawsonville Community Building.

There, the group oversees a periodic gathering of area youth for a free meal, some reading and story-time activities, along with craft time and fun games.

“All youth Pre-K through eighth grade are welcome to attend,” the group’s leadership said recently. “The club meets the first and third Tuesday of each month from 6-7:30 p.m.

Each session begins with a free meal donated and served by various community groups, churches and individuals. The group is then divided by ages and then a values based story is read and discussed. ]

“Next comes crafts that encourage the recognition and development of positive character traits as well as crafts that promote community service,” the club’s leaders said. “The evening ends with fun age appropriate games like Bingo, sack races and water balloons in the summer.”

Parents can drop off their children each meeting, or parents can take there children and stay for the meal and participate in a support/encouragement group designed just for parents.

“FFF is operated soley by caring volunteers that have been background-checked,” the group’s leaders said. “Most have prior experience working with youth of various ages. FFF has been honored by the financial support that has been

generously supplied by community members and churches. This club is now incorporated and has applied for its 501-3C tax status.

“FFF welcomes financial donations or meal donations as well as anyone wishing to volunteer, subject to successfully undergoing a background checks.

For those interested in donating, volunteering, or having their children participate, more information is available on the group’s Face Book page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1095451834638418 (Northern Stokes Food Fun and Friends) or by calling 336-971-0646.

The schedule of upcoming meetings are June 6, June 20, July 4, July 18, Aug. 1, and Aug. 15.