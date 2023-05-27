Rotary Club of King Works to beautify city

Rising early on Saturday mornings to do a good deed for the community is considered old hat for King Rotarians and their families.

For the past 15 years, the group has worked at least one Saturday per quarter to pick up trash along Hartgrove and Southern roads in King. The clean-up efforts are done in conjunction with the North Carolina Adopt-a-Highway Program. This program was created in 1988 through the North Carolina Department of Transportation in response to public concern of accumulating trash and debris along streets and highways throughout the state.

Perry Carroll, the King Rotary Club contact for the program, sees roadside beautification as a perfect fit for Rotarians.

“Rotarians are committed to service above self, and our club strives to demonstrate that commitment by creating and completing various community-betterment projects which focus on care and protection of the environment, clean water and sanitation, basic education and literacy, maternal health and wellness, economic and community development, peace and conflict prevention and resolution and disease prevention and treatment,” Carroll said.

”Working to keep these two roads clean is a small deed with a tremendous impact for people who live in the community or visitors who are passing through. Our efforts show we value our city and want to keep it clean and pretty. We are proud to display our club name on the Adopt-a-Highway sign.”

All projects of the Rotary Club of King are funded by donations from the club and from community members who support the club’s annual fundraiser. The 2023 fundraiser will be held at West Stokes High School on Thursday, Sept.7, at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Donna Boyles, club secretary, at dhboyles@gmail.com.