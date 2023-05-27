Two awarded Hodgin scholarships for healthcare studies

Angelle Phipps Tina Beasley, Executive Director of the Northern Regional Hospital Foundation and Eduardo Rodin, Surry Central High School graduate, pose for a photo shortly after she presented the Robin H. Hodgin Scholarship Award to Eduardo.

MOUNT AIRY – Northern Regional Hospital Foundation recently awarded the 2023 Robin Hardy Hodgin Education Scholarship to accomplished students planning to pursue a profession in healthcare.

The scholarship can be used to cover the cost of tuition, books, and supplies for selected students who enroll in accredited healthcare programs in the areas of nursing, pharmacy, or other allied-health professions. The scholarship, established in the 2019-2020 school year, has already awarded $38,000 to support local graduates going into a healthcare field.

The foundation scholarship committee awarded two scholarships in the amount of $5,000 each to two graduates, screened and selected by a team of hospital leaders.

Angelle Phipps, of Pilot Mountain, and Eduardo Romero-Rondin, of Dobson, were chosen as scholarship recipients.

Angelle is a 2023 graduate of East Surry High School and works at Northern Regional Hospital as a Certified nursing assistant through the Surry-Yadkin Works pre-apprentice program. She plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in the fall to pursue a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

“I want to say thank you to Northern Regional Hospital for choosing me to receive this scholarship; I am extremely grateful. I love interacting and connecting with the patients at Northern Regional Hospital to make their stay better,” she said. “I have experienced so much here, and I hope to learn more. My passion in life is to be there for others in their time of need, help them recover to their full potential, and make a difference in their lives.”

Eduardo Romero-Rondin, of Dobson, is a 2023 graduate of Surry Central High School and plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in the fall to pursue a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

“I am so grateful to be chosen as the 2023 scholarship recipient,” said Eduardo. “I’ve wanted to be a nurse since I was 10 years old because I see what they do for others every day. Many people have influenced my passion for learning, but my biggest motivation is helping people feel better. It makes me feel better when I can help others with their problems.”

“This valuable program provides a much needed helping hand to deserving students who have chosen to pursue fulfilling careers in healthcare while honoring the distinguished and ongoing career of Robin Hodgin, one of the most gifted and committed nursing leaders we have at Northern Regional Hospital. It is one of the numerous ways Northern provides support for our local youth, and exemplifies our commitment to education,” said Chris A. Lumsden, president and chief executive officer of Northern Regional Hospital.

Northern Regional Hospital established the scholarship program in October 2019, named in honor of the hospital’s Senior vice president for patient services and chief nursing officer. The Robin H. Hodgin Education Scholarship is funded through private donations, matched dollar-for-dollar by the Northern Regional Foundation. The hospital’s scholarship committee awards one-time scholarships to eligible students enrolling in a health science degree-granting program at an accredited college or university of their choice. Scholarships are awarded to prospective students who reside in Surry County and the surrounding region and aspire to a career in nursing or allied-health professions – including respiratory therapy, physical therapy, medical imaging technology, laboratory science, pharmacy, and others.

“I am honored to serve on the scholarship committee for the Robin Hardy Hodgin Education Scholarship,” said Tina Beasley, Northern Regional Hospital Foundation executive director. “This scholarship is a testament to the talents and leadership of Northern Regional Hospital’s top nursing executive, Robin Hodgin, who has served our hospital for 42 years. This scholarship program is designed to help jumpstart the careers of students pursuing a career in nursing or allied health. Recipients are chosen based on merit, academics, community involvement, and financial need.

“This year, the competition was very close. Both recipients had impressive GPAs. Both students were members of HOSA – Future Health Professionals, and both held leadership positions within their school HOSA chapters. Both were involved in many extracurricular activities and community service activities. These students were highly recommended for this scholarship by their teachers and school administrators. We have no doubt that they will represent Northern Regional Hospital well.”

For more information about the Robin Hardy Hodgin Scholarship Fund, about Northern Regional Hospital Foundation, and to donate, visit wearenorthern.org.