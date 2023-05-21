Chamber, 3 businesses hold ribbon cuttings

Owners, employees, family, friends and local officials gather to celebrate the ribbon cutting at Hairloom Salon & Spa located, at 221 N. Main Street in King. Submitted photo Business owners and employees, friends, and local officials all gathered for the ribbon cutting at Twin County Storage Solutions, located at 612 Newsome Rd. in King. Submitted photo

The King Chamber of Commerce has been busy in recent weeks, with three more new member/new business ribbon cuttings.

This week, the chamber and local officials celebrated the opening of Twin County Storage Solutions located at 612 Newsome Rd. in King (tcStorageunits.com on the web); Camel City Injector located at 533 S Main, suite 200, in King (www.camelcityinjector.com on the web); and Hairloom Salon & Spa located at 221 N. Main Street in King (www. hairloomsalonspa.com).