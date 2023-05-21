‘Dolly!’ to show at The Arts Place in June

Lindsey Payne, a versatile actor and performer, will star in a one-woman show about the life of Dolly Parton. The show, titled “Dolly!” will run for one weekend at The Arts Place of Stokes, at 502 Main Street in Danbury, with performances scheduled for Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 11 at 3 p.m.

“Dolly!” is a celebration of the life and work of one of the most beloved entertainers in the world. Payne will portray Parton from her childhood in the Smoky Mountains to her rise to stardom as a singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist. The show features the stories behind all of Parton’s greatest hits, as well as those from her personal life.

“Payne, who starred in the Hulu original show Battleground, is the perfect choice to play Parton,” officials with the Art Place said in announcing the upcoming show. “She has a talent and charisma to bring to the stage the true story of one of our natural treasures.”

JD Walsh, best known for his role as Gordon on “Two and a Half Men,” as well as guest starring on numerous television programs such as “Hacks,” “911,” and “Kominsky Method,” will direct and has co-created the show with Payne. Walsh, now a television and commercial director known for his strong eye for story, humor, and the human experience, is excited to bring the show to western North Carolina and closer to Dolly’s East Tennessee roots.

“The collaboration of Payne and Walsh is sure to bring ‘Dolly!’ to life in a way that will entertain and inspire audiences of all ages,’ local arts officials said.

Tickets for “Dolly!” are on sale and can be purchased by visiting www.StokesArts.org or calling 336 593-8159.