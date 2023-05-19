Three awarded DAR honors

Chloe Smith James Stevens

Three local students — one from each of the county’s high school — have been chosen as DAR Good Citizens.

Each year, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution sponsors the Good Citizens Program at high schools throughout the United States. Students who are selected the school’s DAR Good Citizen must have the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.

Locally, the James Hunter Chapter sponsors the Good Citizens Program in each of the Stokes County high schools. Teachers at each school nominated seniors for this honor. From the teacher nominees, members of the senior class vote for the person whom they feel most exemplifies the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. This year, our 2022-2023 Good Citizens are:

North Stokes High School: James “Scotty” Stevens, son of Anthony and Haley Stevens of Westfield. He is planning to attend Forsyth Tech Community College and pursuing an electrical degree. This degree will help him to become a general contractor someday.

Scotty was on the honor roll and was a scholar athlete for two years. Scotty has participated in football, wrestling and track and field. He was all-conference in wrestling and track as well as conference champ in two events and fifth in the west regionals for 110H. Scotty was involved in volunteering for service projects with Beta club at school. He gave back to his community by volunteering to help with doing yard work for a neighbor, giving clothes and food out to the homeless, handing out bibles and walking to raise money for JDRF which helps fight type 1 diabetes.

South Stokes High School: Arlyn Cortez Durrell, son of Wesley and Ruby Durrell of Walnut Cove. He plans to attend Methodist University in the fall to pursue a degree in physical education. Arlyn has worked in a service organization United in Christ Youth since he was in the sixth grade.

Arlyn has been active in sports while in high school. He has played football, basketball and run outdoor track. He was the captain of the football team this year and most improved in track. Arlyn also has held a job for three years. Not only has he found time for all this but he helped a local youth football camp. His leadership was a good role model for this youth to look up to. One of his teachers said, “Arlyn is a lead by example young man with a selfness and kind heart.”

West Stokes High School: Chole Alexandra Smith, daughter of Anthony and Gaynell Smith of King. She plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the fall to pursue a degree in nursing and aspire to be a pediatric travel nurse. She has been involved in volunteering for service projects. Chole has volunteered for Special Olympics, American Red Cross blood drives, and Novant Health. She has worked at two churches, one as a childcare worker and the other as a preschool teacher when needed.

Chole also has been active in the Dancing Daughter Ministry for the past ten years. She has taught little girls dance for five years. It is important for these girls to have a positive role model to look up to. At school, Chole was been active in many clubs such as Youth and Government as vice president of media and Student Government Association as Junior representative, National Honor Society, Health Occupations Students of America and Students Against Destructive Decisions. Her work ethic and maturity level are truly remarkable and she will be able to accomplish everything she plans for the future.