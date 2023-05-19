44 inducted into National Honor Society

The National Honor Society at West Stokes High School recently inducted 44 new members.

The May 7 ceremony was held in the school gymnasium, with 40 sophomores and four juniors were inducted.

Principal Dr. Sam Jones and Chapter President Cai Parks addressed the candidates. Other student speakers included First Vice President Cinthia Perez-Hermenegildo, Second Vice President Emilia Perez-Hermenegildo, and Treasurer Samantha Salvador. Also in attendance were assistant principals Anna Hurd and Danel Slaydon, and faculty adviser Samantha Bowen.

In order to join the National Honor Society, students must meet standards for scholarship, leadership, service, and character. Invitations are extended annually to rising juniors and seniors who have demonstrated academic achievement by earning a weighted grade point average of 3.80 or higher.

The students inducted include: Emmerson Adams, Presley Barker, Alana Barney, Samantha Bean, Spencer Boles, Madelyn Childress, Ashlynn Cox, Tate Dalton, Eli Edwards, Aaleigha Flippin, Maggie Flippin, Bailee Gentry, Diego Gomez, Gordon Grabs, Rachel Green, and Carlee Grinnell;

Matthew Grubb, Kaleigh Harris, Rory Harrison, Tessa Hatchett, Carter Haynes, Ethan Hurley, Zachary Iannucci, Bailey King, Myles Knox, Zeb Mathis, Tatum North, Sophie Pratt, Justin Rakes, Samuel Reeves, Austin Rickmon, Daniel Robertson, Gus Santoro, Audrie Snow, and Peyton Spainhour;

Alyssa Sparks, Emma Spencer, Derek Studer, Bree Sullivan, Riley Tuttle, Ryan Westmoreland, Addie Willard, Kaitlyn Willard and Haley Yates.