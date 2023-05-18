Nancy Reynolds News

We hope our readers had a Happy Mother’s Day weekend.

Delano Creson is now at home after spending some time in the nursing home recuperating.

Happy birthday to Nora Goins this week.

Happy Anniversary to Diane and Stephen Joyce on May 17. They will be celebrating their fourteenth year. Congratulations and prayers for many more years.

Please remember Gay Heath, Linda Black, Helen Bowman, Betty Collins, June Bowman, Allen Puckett, Barbara Jessup, Debbie Horton, Eddie and Margaret Bryd, Donnie and Gaye Tilley, Tim Dwiggins, Jerry Manuel, Joyce Love, Mary Holt, Dale Marshall, Doris Sams, Teresa Callahan, Vickie G Lawson, Rebecca Moore, Sue Lupo, Ed Lupo, Delano Creson, Jimmy Inman, Jo Ann McCreary, Ruth McPherson, Doris Jo Sechrist, Shirley Hicks, Tom Tilley, and Roger Boles.