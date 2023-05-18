4-H students take part in showcase

Three local 4-H members participated in the Stokes County 4-H Presentation competition recently.

Eva McHugh, 10 years of age, did a presentation about how to process wool. Mariah McHugh, 14 years old, did a presentation about the process of animating movies. Malachi Evans, 18 years old, did a presentation about digital reality. All three made their presentations on May 12.

“4-H presentations are a huge part of North Carolina 4-H,” local 4-H officials said of the event and the work by the three members. “It is one of the most successful ways to help a young person learn how to do a public speech. It focuses on members teaching others what they know about a particular project/subject matter. They are sometimes called demonstrations or illustrated talks or formal speeches.”

As listed by the 4-H club, the benefits of having its members do the prsentations include: Teaching life skills; increasing public speaking skills; increasing self-confidence; increasing knowledge and interest in a certain subject matter; and the experience will help those doing the presentations learn better communication skills; it will help them then they tackle other projects and work with other clubs; and the skills learned can lead to success in college and post-secondary education as well as help orient a 4-H member toward an eventual career.

“Giving a presentation is a good learning experience,” the local leaders said. “You can choose a topic from any project you have taken in 4-H or (are) currently doing. The topic should be something you enjoy, are interested in, and can be presented easily in 5 to 15 minutes. 4-Hers who do a presentation develop self-confidence, the ability to speak in front of an audience, and the ability to think ahead.”

In addition to the presentation, Malachi, along with Haddie Priddy and Chloe Priddy, did a praise dance to Dante Bowe’s “Joyful” as part of the Expressive Arts Showcase held the same day.

Each of the Stokes County 4-Hers who participated in the County Presentation Competition and the Expressive Arts Showcase will move on to the district competition, which will be June 24 held at NC A&T University.