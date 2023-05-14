School skippers get history lesson on Lash House

On April 21, the School Skippers 4-H Club members learned about this historic water fountain, behind them, which was part of the original Lash Plantation in Walnut Cove. Submitted photo The Lash Plantation House stood in Walnut Cove until its destruction in 1970—an 18-room Victorian mansion with three floors, a bell-shaped turret, a wine cellar and a rec room. Submitted photo Walnut Cove Public Library Assistant Branch Manager Chelsea Russell conducts a hands-on pottery workshop for the School Skippers 4-H Club on April 21. Submitted photo For their monthly service project in April, School Skippers 4-Hers created cards to encourage residents at Walnut Cove Healthcare. Submitted photo School Skippers 4-H Club Co-leader Leslie Bray Brewer taught a Walnut Cove history lesson to 4-H club members at the old Lash Plantation site on April 21. Submitted photo School Skippers 4-Hers roamed through a pasture in Walnut Cove to find remnants of the old Lash family cemetery on April 21. Submitted photo

The School Skippers 4-H Club embarked upon yet another educational tour, in keeping with the club’s 2022-23 school year theme of “Stokes County History.”

On Friday, April 21, the group visited the site of the old Lash Plantation in Walnut Cove. Gathered inside a gazebo made from old stair railings from the original plantation house, the 4-Hers enjoyed a half-hour Walnut Cove history lesson taught by their club co-leader, Leslie Bray Brewer.

The lesson began with information about the original inhabitants of the region—the Saura Indians—and covered the highlights of early settler Benjamin Young and his mini-fort on Oldtown Road, as well as the Moravian men who traveled through the area from Pennsylvania in 1753 on their way to establish the settlement of Bethabara in what is now Forsyth County. One of those young men—Jacob Loesch (Lash)—was the grandfather of the man that many credit with the founding of Walnut Cove—William A. Lash.

The youth listened attentively as they learned about William A. Lash, who in 1830 moved to the very ground upon which the 4-Hers were standing. He and his wife built a home there and then opened a business called “Lash’s Store” which became the early name of the town (later shortened to “Lash”) since Lash was the postmaster. Eventually the town took on the name of Lash’s plantation there on the Town Fork Creek — Walnut Cove. Lash had a big windmill erected to help pump water to his plantation; Windmill Street, which runs behind the town library, is so named because of that structure.

The Lashes had seven children, one of whom—Dr. William Alexander Lash—eventually took over the headship of the plantation and added on to the family home in a big way—making it a magnificent, three-story, 18-room Victorian mansion. The house boasted a bell-shaped turret, wine cellar, recreation room, summerhouse, at least eight chimneys and a large water fountain on the lawn. The 4-Hers walked over to that fountain which still sits on the lawn.

The youth then examined the front door of the house that is currently on the site. The ornate front door and the old bricks of that modern home were once part of the grandiose plantation house which was torn down in 1970. Although the youth did not enter the home, they were told that the old staircase and one of the mantels from the Lash plantation house are part of the decor inside.

To close out their tour, the 4-Hers walked to the pasture behind the house where the old Lash cemetery can still be seen, although it is in a state of disrepair, with many of its stone markers fallen and/or broken. After Dr. Lash helped bring the railroad to Walnut Cove which led to the incorporation of the town in 1889, he ended up moving to Greensboro where he died of a brain hemorrhage in 1908. However, the 4-Hers discovered that there is a grave marker for him in the original family cemetery.

After the historical tour, the club members traveled to the nearby Walnut Cove Public Library for their official meeting. Dressed in the April costume theme of “Favorite Sport/Team/Athlete,” they presented their handiwork for April’s service project—encouraging cards they had created at home to be given to residents at Walnut Cove Healthcare. For their monthly public speaking exercise, each 4-Her stood to explain their attire and also to give a mini-presentation on a U.S. state of their choice.

With the meeting adjourned and snacks in hand, the 4-Hers attended a pottery workshop presented by Walnut Cove Library’s Assistant Branch Manager Chelsea Russell. After her hands-on demonstration, Russell led the young people in creating their own pieces of pottery, with clay provided by a local nonprofit. She was presented with a certificate of appreciation by School Skippers 4-H Club Vice President Shepherd Moorefield.

For more information about Stokes County 4-H, please call the Stokes County Cooperative Extension at 336-593-8179.