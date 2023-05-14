Walnut Cove farmer’s mart opening soon

Walnut Cove Farmers Market will soon open for the 2023 season.

Stokes County Cooperative Extension said the opening is set for June 1, and the market will be open every Thursday after that from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“Last year we had a wonderful season full of delicious food, community, and connecting the farm to our fork,” local Extension officials said.

“This is our fourth year open and our second year at the Cove Square location,” added Savannah Moore, manager for the Walnut Cove Farmers Market. “Last year we had in-season produce grown locally as well as eggs, baked goods, plants, soaps, canned items, and occasionally homemade craft items. This year we are hoping for a wide variety of goods.”

Despite a successful four-year run, organizers at the market are not resting on their laurals, with a big change on top for this year. Beginning June 8, the market will be open from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. twice a month.

“This year we are trying something a little different to open up the market to more audiences and offering an evening market twice a month,” the Extension service said. After June 8, the evening markets are scheduled for June 22, July 13, July 20, August 10, August 31, and Sept. 7, right before the Concerts in the Cove.

A few favorites from the market will return, however.

“We will have food demonstrations and we will be holding the Tomato Tasting event again this year,” Moore said, although the final details and dates for those events have not yet been determined.

She said website updates on the market, including schedules of special events, can be found at the website, go.ncsu.edu/walnutcovefarmersmarket, or on the Facebook page.

The market is located at 455 North Main Street in Walnut Cove.

The market is still accepting vendors as well.

“There is a one-time $10 vendor application fee. Our office accepts cash or checks,” said Amy McKenzie Extension services administrative assistant. Those wishing to become vendors can find information and an application at go.ncsu.edu/wcfm