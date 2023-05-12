Two earn YMCA Strong Awards

Susan Frye with her Strong Award from the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina. (Submitted photo)

WINSTON-SALEM– The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina has awarded Susan Frye and Charles “Mike” Orr Strong Awards for their dedication to volunteerism at Stokes County Y branches in 2022.

Each individual is selected by personnel from one of 13 YMCA of Northwest North Carolina branches, including YMCA Camp Hanes and YMCA Youth Development, for their service supporting the branch and its programs.

Through her work at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Frye has supported the registration of more than 50 children to YMCA Camp Hanes. Many of the children live in low-income housing across Forsyth County and have not had a camp experience.

By assisting in the completion of paperwork for students and providing parents with camp information, she has become a liason for Camp Hanes and campers in Forsyth County. In 2023, an estimated 40 children will be able to enjoy summer camp because of Frye’s dedication.

“Susan has increased our ability to provide all children with an opportunity to enjoy camp,” said Camp Hanes Executive Director Jen de Ridder. “Her efforts allow us to make a positive difference in the lives of our campers and provide them with lifelong memories as they explore and experience Camp Hanes.”

Orr is a longstanding, well-known and active member and volunteer of the Stokes Family YMCA. He regularly picks up trash from the parking lots, brings extra water to help keep members hydrated and has offered rides to those unable to get to the Y. He consistently has a positive attitude and demonstrates a willingness to serve his fellow members. Additionally, he understands and contributes to the Annual Impact Fund which financially supports the Y’s community programs and initiatives.

“Our volunteers play a crucial role in the Y’s ability to provide transformative change to our communities as their efforts maximize our impact,” said Stokes County Y Executive Director Derek Edwards. “We are so grateful for Mike’s continual support of the Y and its investment in our community. He is truly an individual who exemplifies the Y’s core values of caring, honesty, respect, responsibility and faith.”

“The YMCA is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility,” YMCA officials said. “The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina engages more than 115,000 men, women and children annually – regardless of age, income or background – to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the community’s health and well-being and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors.”

Officials said employees and volunteers, such as Orr and Frye, make this mission possible in the local YMCAs.