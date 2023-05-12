A novel of questions, courage

In the novel “The Tobacco Wives,” set in tobacco country in 1946 North Carolina, Maddie Sykes finds great success working as a seamstress. However, her picture-perfect life is shattered when she discovers what has been making the women in the town of Bright Leaf so sick.

At first Maddie passes it off as a coincidence, but she struggles when she discovers definite proof that her instincts were correct. If she shares what she has discovered, it could decimate the entire town of Bright Leaf. People would lose their jobs, their homes, and their entire way of life. Maddie would instantly become a pariah, not to mention the powerful tobacco executives that would seek to discredit her. Not knowing who to trust, Maddie faces the impossible decision of what to do with her newfound knowledge. This novel, written by Asheville native Adele Myers, is a quest for truth and how sharing that truth may not always be the correct path to take.

Check this book out from your local library and save yourself $27.99.

