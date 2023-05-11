Nancy Reynolds News

The Rock House Ruritan Club would like to thank everyone for their support Saturday night. Four people split the $4,000.

Happy Birthday to Ken Morefield, Shirley Martin, Angela Burton, Chad Tucker, and David Brown.

Addisyn Johnson celebrated her 6th birthday with a “Little Mermaid” themed party at the home of her grandparents, Karen and Jimmy Johnson, Saturday afternoon. Her parents are Heather and J J Johnson.

Gay Heath has returned home from the Forsyth Memorial Hospital. Please keep her in your prayers.

Sandy Dehart has returned home after having surgery at the Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

Please remember Gay Heath, Linda Black, Helen Bowman, Betty Collins, June Bowman, Joe Bennett, Allen Puckett, Barbara Jessup, Debbie Horton, Eddie and Margaret Bryd, Donnie and Gaye Tilley, Tim Dwiggins, Jerry Manuel, Joyce Love, Mary Holt, Dale Marshall, Doris Sams, Teresa Callahan, Vickie G. Lawson, Rebecca Moore, Sue Lupo, Ed Lupo, Delano Creson, Jimmy Inman, Jo Ann McCreary, Ruth McPherson, Doris Jo Sechrist, Shirley Hicks, Tom Tilley, and Roger Boles.