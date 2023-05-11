Half a ton of pesticides collected

Stokes County Pesticide Collection Day was a big hit, apparently.

“Thanks to the great response of farmers and homeowners, the event on Wednesday, May 3, collected 1,193 pounds of pesticides,” officials with the Stokes County Cooperative Extension said.

“Many household products are potentially hazardous to our environment if disposed of improperly,” Extension officials said in discussing the importance of the annual collection day. “Particularly vulnerable is our water supply, which can be easily polluted. Plants, animals and humans can all be affected by the unsafe and careless disposal of everyday chemicals from our homes. To help reduce these dangers, Stokes County Cooperative Extension, in cooperation with Derrick Bell, manager of NCDA&CS Pesticide Disposal Assistance Program, worked together to provide pesticide collection day for Stokes County.”

Some of the chemicals collected were: DDT, lead arsenate, chlordane, and 2,4,5-T “Agent Orange,” the Extension service said.

”This consumer service program provides a good method to dispose of unwanted materials in an environmentally safe way so they are not dumped in our landfills. Instead, the material will be safely incinerated by a private company,” the Extension Service officials said.

In 1976, the North Carolina Pesticide Board adopted regulations making it illegal to dispose of pesticides in North Carolina landfills. As a result, the NCDA&CS created the Pesticide Disposal Assistance Program through appropriations from the North Carolina General Assembly – the first program of its kind in the nation. Since its inception in 1980, the program has collected and disposed of more than 2 million pounds of pesticides from North Carolina citizens.

With the partnership of the Extension Service, the program supervises the collection and disposal of about 140,000 pounds of pesticides each year, according to the Extension Service officials.

“With the consistently large volume collected each year and the competitive bid process, the Pesticide Disposal Assistance Program’s average cost remains low and is far less than the average cost of an individual citizen. Additionally, compared to the cost if the state had to pay for a hazardous waste cleanup, the Program actually saves taxpayers money,” officials said.

“Thanks to everyone who took the time to participate in the event, by helping keep our landfills free of unwanted pesticides and utilizing this environmentally-conscious program. For additional information about pesticide disposal, contact your local Extension office or Derrick Bell, NCDA&CS at www.ncagr.gov/PDAP.“