Eight receive arts scholarships

The Stokes County Arts Council recently awarded eight college art scholarships to area high school and college students.

The awards were part of the April 26 Student Art Extravaganza Exhibit Reception held at The Arts Place of Stokes venue in Danbury. The organization annually awards scholarships to graduating high school students who plan to major or minor in an arts-related degree program at a two- or four-year college, as well as students already attending a two- or four-year college in an arts degree program.

Django Burgess, a student at South Stokes High School, was awarded a $1,500 Stokes Arts Scholarship. He is the son of Bruce and Emily Burgess and will be attending Ferrum College in Ferrum, Virginia.

Lauren Parrish, a student at North Stokes High School, was awarded a $1,000 Stokes Arts Scholarship. She is the daughter of Larry and Penny Parrish and will be attending Appalachian State University in Boone.

Abigail Lawson, a student at West Stokes High School, was awarded a $750 Stokes Arts Scholarship. She is the daughter of Jonathan and Amber Lawson and will be attending the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Kendall Willard, a student attending Rhode Island School of Design, was awarded a $750 Stokes Arts Scholarship. She is the daughter of David and Tracy Willard and a 2021 graduate of South Stokes High School.

Flor Rodriguez, a student attending the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, was awarded a $1,000 Rick Flanery Memorial Scholarship named in memory of Rick Flanery, a life-long arts educator and former North Stokes High School Art faculty. She is the daughter of Miguel and Maria Rodriguez and a 2022 graduate of South Stokes High School.

Three students received YesYouCan Scholarship awards, a new scholarship created by Melanie Oakley and Tara Schiphof, in memory of their mother and grandmother, Lynne Oakley.

Emily Hall, a student at North Stokes High School, was awarded a $750 YesYouCan Scholarship. She is the daughter of Andrew Hall and Ashley Spencer and will be attending North Carolina State University.

Mikayla Nixon, a student at West Stokes High School, was awarded a $750 YesYouCan Scholarship. She is the daughter of William and Melody Nixon and will be attending the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

Django Burgess, a student at South Stokes High School, was awarded a $500 YesYouCan Scholarship and will be attending Ferrum College.

“Since 1975, the Stokes County Arts Council has successfully served Stokes County, North Carolina through the cultural arts and is honored to support all of these wonderful young adults in achieving their life-long dreams,” the council said in announcing the scholarship winners. “Congratulations students and parents, and special thanks to the families of Rick Flanery and Lynne Oakley in support of student scholarships.”