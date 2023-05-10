Two businesses hold ribbon cuttings

Dogwood Lodging, located at 213 E Dalton Road in King, is an Airbnb in a newly remodeled home in historic King. Here, staff, friends, city officials and representative from the King Chamber of Commerce celebrate a ribbon cutting. (Submitted photo)

The King Chamber of Commerce has been busy welcoming new businesses to the community lately, with two ribbon cuttings for its newest members.

Dogwood Lodging, located at 213 E Dalton Road in King, is an Airbnb in a newly remodeled home in historic King. More information can be found at https://www.dogwoodlodging.com

Soul Fire Theraputic Touch is located at 615 E. King Street in King. More information is available at https://soulfirenc.massagetherapy.com