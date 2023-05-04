Leaving a legacy

Every once in a while, you find a person — or a couple — who are absolutely in love with their hometown. They grow up there with schoolmates and lifelong friends, marry, have a family, sometimes start and run a local business, engage in all sorts of civic clubs and activities, building their entire life right there in the place they were born.

Those are usually the people that leave a legacy for others, a sort of heritage that remains, benefitting their family, friends, neighbors, and other townsfolk, sometimes even long after they are gone.

That is the case with the late John and Betty Baker. Part of their legacy is a new scholarship the couple hoped would help young people have a chance to enjoy life as the Baker’s did.

“My mom and dad were big proponents of the growth and stability of King,” Jan Baker, one of their two daughters, said recently. Her sister is Joy Baker Jones. “They were proud of King, proud of the high school. They’ve always wanted to do something…to give kids a little extra help.”

Thus, out of their estate was born the John C. and Betty Wall Baker Scholarship, administered by the Winston-Salem Foundation. The first recipients of the new scholarship — seniors who show both need and other “criteria of merit” — will be announced later this month during the annual awards ceremony at West Stokes High School.

“The John C. and Betty Wall Baker Scholarship was established by their estate in 2023,” the family said in April, announcing the upcoming selection of the first recipients of the scholarships. “The Bakers were born in King and remained lifelong residents after graduating from King High School in 1957. Both were very active in high school clubs, sports and community activities.”

Jan Baker said during their respective senior years of high school, her dad was voted by his peers as “most popular” student, while her mother was voted “most likely to succeed.”

“They were high school sweethearts and married in 1957.”

Baker’s business career spanned 45 years—11 years with Duke Power Company and 34 years as owner/operator of Custom Cleaners Inc. in King until he retired in 2002. Betty Baker worked 40 years—10 as secretary for Hennis Freight Lines, 30 years as accountant and CFO with The Shelton Companies/Shelco Inc., and then she worked in property management until her retirement in 1997.

“John and Betty’s religious and civic interests were many and varied,” the family said. “They were active members of Trinity United Methodist Church in King where they both served in many capacities and were active in the North Carolina Association of Launders and Cleaners where John served at president for two years.”

He was an active charter member in the King Jaycees, King District Water System, the Board of Directors of King Volunteer Fire Department, King Lions Club, Kiwanis Club, King Chamber of Commerce, and the local advisory board of BB&T (now Truist). He was honored by the King Chamber of Commerce as Retired Community Leader of the Year in 2009.

She was a charter member of King Woman’s Club “where she was instrumental in introducing fluoride in the King Water System,” the family said. She was honored as Club Woman of the Year in 1976, served on the City of King’s Beautification Committee and the Board of Directors of Cancer Services in Winston-Salem.

John Baker passed away on May 9, 2020, and Betty passed on Feb. 28, 2022. This year, the new scholarship fund was established, and recipients will be known as Baker Wall Scholars

Jan Baker said that the seniors who win the scholarship can maintain that scholarship through college, as long as they maintain certain criteria in college, “it can go with them for four years,” she said, adding the same is the case for Baker Wall Scholars who enter two-year schools.

Additionally, she said the the scholarship money has been set up so that, hopefully, it will grow over time, so scholarships can be either larger or given out to more students in successive years.

“Mom and Dad wanted to leave something to help support the community,” she said. “Hopefully, this can become a prestigious award locally.”

For more information on the scholarship, visit https://www.wsfoundation.org/scholarships