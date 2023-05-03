Food banks see ‘significant’ increase in demand

WINSTON-SALEM – Food Banks across the state of North Carolina this week announced that they are already seeing a “significant increase in the need for food among residents following the February 2023 end to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments.”

In the 18 counties served by Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, which include Stokes County, the organization’s partner agency network saw an increase of more than 8,000 people in the first quarter of 2023 over the last quarter of 2022, a trend that is anticipated to continue as benefits expire and inflation continues to cause financial strain.

“We are now serving 50,000 people on average each month,” said Eric Aft, chief executive officer for Second Harvest Food Bank. “Looking at March of this year, compared to March of last year, we’ve seen a 44% increase in the number of residents coming to our network for help putting food on the table. Half of these individuals were new to our network. As families strive to navigate the loss of special SNAP supports in the face of higher rent, food, fuel, and childcare costs, our food bank and the other Feeding America affiliates serving the state are providing essential assistance that, beyond feeding bellies and fueling lives, works to protect the health of children, parents, seniors, veterans, and others, as well as the vitality of our community.”

Funding for the state’s food banks is still in negotiation as part of the General Assembly’s budget process while proposed cuts to federal nutrition programs are being discussed within the halls of the United States Congress.

“The fact is that addressing significant food insecurity in our communities will take a combination of enhanced public/private collaboration along with increased philanthropic support of our work to ensure our region’s children, families, seniors, and veterans can access the sustenance each of us needs to survive and thrive,” said Aft.

“The North Carolina food banks are incredibly thankful for support entrusted in us to do the work of hunger relief in our state, and work as good and efficient stewards of the resources we receive,” said Mike Darrow, executive director of Feeding the Carolinas. “The increased need for food and programming that we’re seeing currently and planning for do require additional resources and action on the part of our federal, state, and local leaders to help shape policies that support North Carolinians experiencing hunger.”

“Our state’s food banks continue the work to find strategic, efficient ways to meet the urgent needs of communities while building solutions that address underlying factors driving hunger, including workforce training,” officials with Second Harvest said. “Ongoing strong community support for Second Harvest Food Bank is critical to the well-being of people and our community. Those with the heart to support their work can do so by volunteering time (https://www.secondharvestnwnc.org/volunteer); supporting ongoing community fundraisers at FeedCommunityNow.org; and signing up to receive periodic Advocacy Alerts as key pieces of legislation impacting nutrition programs move through the NC General Assembly and Congress here.”

Families in need of assistance can locate food assistance programs near them at SecondHarvestNWNC.org/find-help. Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC also hosts Community Food Distributions throughout each month. The dates and locations for these can be located on the organization’s Facebook page in the events section: https://www.facebook.com/Food.Bank.NWNC