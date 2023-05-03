Monument honors the late Wayne Matthews

The life and work of Dr. Wayne C. Matthews was honored with a stone monument at Surry Community College’s Yadkin Center. Dr. David Shockley, president of SCC, and Kevin Austin, chair of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners, unveiled the monument while Dr. Matthews’ family watched. Pictured here from left, are Shockley, Austin, Kayla Matthews, Loretta Matthews, Wesley Matthews, Quermit Salas, and Abby Matthews Salas.

Dr. David Shockley, president of Surry Community College, and Kevin Austin, chair of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners, recently unveiled a stone monument at the Surry Community College Yadkin Center to honor the life and work of Dr. Wayne C. Matthews, former director of the Yadkin Center.

Matthews began his career at SCC in August 1993, and immediately became a pivotal figure in the establishment of SCC’s Yadkin Center, where he served as director and worked tirelessly to expand the center and programs into a full campus. In June 2020, the same year the Yadkin Center was designated as a full campus, Matthews passed away suddenly. The new monument reads, “In memory of Dr. Wayne Curtis Matthews for his lifelong dedication, service, and commitment to the academic achievement and personal success of Yadkin County students and citizens.”

Partners in making this monument a reality are Surry Community College, the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners, and the Surry Community College Foundation.

Shockley commented “We are pleased to honor Wayne’s legacy by erecting this beautiful monument at the Yadkin Center. People of Yadkin County are able to enjoy better lives because of his tireless work and dedication to our community.”

Kevin Austin commented, “Dr. Matthews’ commitment to Yadkin County and its people led to great things for the Yadkin Center of Surry Community College, especially the ultimate designation of it as an official campus. Wayne led by example by furthering himself to earn his Ph.D. later in life, serving as a shining example to others. He was a pivotal influence in the creation of every facility on the Yadkin Center. I thoroughly enjoyed working with him.”

About the ceremony, Loretta Mathews, widow of Dr. Matthews, said, “We would like to thank the SCC community for their support as we continue to make our way through life without Wayne. My daughter shared this after the unveiling: ‘What an honor to have this beautiful monument in memory of Dr. Dad at the Yadkin Campus! As mom mentioned at the unveiling, a lot of blood, sweat, and tears went into this campus – a few of those memories we all now treasure:

· Sweating alongside Dr. Dad as we mowed the grass in the field to stake it out for the location of the sign and building

· Bleeding from cutting ourselves as we assembled the trashcans before the building opened

· And, now the tears come as we remember him and the memories we made as a family helping him support his vision.

Dr. Dad always reminded us to learn, grow, and then give back. He had a vision for Yadkin County and he set up a beautiful campus where everyone has an opportunity to come, learn, and grow.’”

In addition to Matthews’ wife, his son and daughter-in-law Wesley and Kayla Matthews, and his daughter and son-in-law Abby and Quermit Salas, the unveiling ceremony was attended by representatives from Yadkin County government, Yadkin County schools, Yadkin Center Advisory Committee, Surry Community College, and leaders from local businesses and industries.

Matthews leaves a legacy of education and community service. In memory and honor of Matthews, the Shallowford Foundation offers The Wayne C. Matthews Continuing Education Award. This $2,000 award is given to a Yadkin County adult resident who plans to attend the Yadkin Center of Surry Community College to receive credentials in a program that leads to an in-demand occupation. Applicants for the scholarship may be enrolled full or part-time and must have graduated high school in 2021 or earlier.

The Yadkin Center, established in 2003, has grown to more than 55,000 square feet of instructional space and offers degrees, diplomas, and certificates in a variety of programs, including mechatronics, machining, welding, along with an associate in arts degree. Additionally, Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), central sterile processing, notary, truck driver training, high school equivalency (HSE), fire fighter, and many other courses are available at this location. The center is also home to Yadkin County Early College High School. The Yadkin Center is located on highway 601 in Yadkinville.