A record crowd?

Out of the way! For the 5K runners Saturday, moving down Main Street as quickly as possible was serious business. Photo courtesy King Chamber of Commerce Main Street in King, along with a few side streets, were packed with visitors and vendors Saturday for the annual Meet Me On Main gathering. Photo courtesy King Chamber of Commerce One of Saturday’s vendors shows off his hand-made wares. Photo courtesy King Chamber of Commerce Two runners show off medals they earned in Saturday’s Meet Me On Main 5K. Photo courtesy King Chamber of Commerce Modeling some of the clothes available for purchase at this booth Saturday. Photo courtesy King Chamber of Commerce

With a name like the King Chamber of Commerce’s “Meet Me On Main,” there’s no ambiguity about what organizers of the long-standing event want area folks to do.

Meet them on Main Street.

Area residents and visitors apparently took the name to heart this year, descending on the town like never before for the annual gathering.

“It was a very well-attended,” said chamber Executive Director Cathy Loveday, putting particular emphasis on the word “very,”

“This was probably the largest attendance we’ve ever had, there were thousands. At some points it was standing-room only. It was our best-attended Meet Me On Main we’ve ever had.”

Loveday, who has been with the chamber for a decade, said Meet Me On Main predates her time with the chamber by several years. The event is meant as a time to attract folks to King’s Main Street and surroundings for food, music, kids activities — just to have fun.

Attendance varies from year to year, she said, often depending on the weather and sometimes other factors beyond the chamber’s control. She said the specter of the COVID-19 pandemic may yet be hanging over events such as Meet Me On Main, but in this case that may have helped spur the larger crowd.

“I really think people are just wanting some place to go, wanting something to do.” The gathering was canceled in 2020, and while it did return in 2021, public gathering restrictions and general uncertainty kept crowds down. Even last year, as those restrictions were lifted, many still avoided large crowds.

“After COVID it seems it’s taken a while for people to get back on track, but people are wanting places to go, something to do that’s fun,” Loveday said of the large crowd Saturday. “This is something that’s good for families to attend, the weather was just perfect…We had a good music line-up. I really just think people wanted some place to go, something fun to do in a safe environment. A lot of people were there socializing, seeing friends, neighbors, it was just a fun event.”

This year’s version had much for those making the trip to King. There were two different stages with musical acts performing, along with plenty of vendors.

Among those vendors were a dozen or so food and drink booths where those with a hankering for most any carnival-like fare could satiate their appetite with hot dogs, hamburgers, cheese steaks, loaded nachos, tenderloin sandwiches, cotton candy, funnel cakes, and plenty of other choices.

There were more than 100 folks setting up shop to sell all sorts of wares — crafts, clothing, small- and home-based business offerings, and more.

“We had a lot of craft vendors, we had some home-based businesses, some of our members of the chamber had their small business set up to give info out, we had some civic groups and organizations there giving out info, a really good mix of vendors.”

Loveday said there was plenty to keep kids busy as well, including face painting, gem art, and other activities.

There was even a 5k fun run, for folks who were wanting to race or just stretch their legs over the course.

Held the final Saturday in April, this year’s event is now fading in the past, but for those who enjoyed the gathering, or think it sounds good, now’s the time to mark the calendar for next year.