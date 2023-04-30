River-Keeper to aid local farmers

MADISON — Local river group Dan Riverkeeper is providing special support to local farms who are good stewards to their land, air, and water through a program call River-Safe.

River-Safe is a new program that directs environmentally conscious consumers to local farms who strive to be in touch with the land and food. Farmers in the program will also receive support from Dan Riverkeeper via Farm-to-Fork events, marketing, and networking to help their farms strive in areas often considered food deserts.

The program launched on Earth Day, April 22, with a dozen business-members. While mainly farmers, River-Safe plans to include all “Growers, makers, and businesses who work with our environment in mind,” the group said in a statement announcing the formation of River-Safe.

”River-Safe is open to all in North Carolina and Virginia along the Dan River. It is also free and voluntary for its members.”

“Our goal with River-Safe is to support local, small farms and growing businesses while also honoring them for performing their important work in the most sustainable ways practical.” said Steven Pulliam, of the Dan Riverkeeper. “No one is perfect. River-Safe is about recognizing who is doing the best they can with their available resources- and honoring their efforts in sustainability.”

Kellee and Christian Beane operate one of the founding businesses.

“We first imagined and created Broadfork Beane Farm from our love of being close to nature and becoming more sustainable in our own household.” said Kellee Beane. “We started off small but our dreams and plans are anything but — we can’t wait to continue working hard, growing our farm, and to continue providing sustainable produce for our community.”

Pulliam notes that this is more than just support, it’s an example of how he thinks things should be done more broadly in order to protect our waters and our people.

“North Carolina in particular has seen enormous growth of industrial agribusiness in the last decade, most of which support practices and methodology that can negatively impact our environment and communities,” he said. “The only way to meet rural demand while honoring our resources is to rebuild our small, family farms system to generate growth in food resiliency and sovereignty. Local food is more than supporting local farmers and communities, local food is power. The closer we can grow, buy and eat real foods, the more control we have over our health, our food security, and our economic prosperity.”

Dan Riverkeeper was founded in 2019 by Pulliam and Good Stewards of Rockingham in order to be a voice for the Dan River and all those who love its waters.

To connect with all the businesses and founding-farmers who helped launch River-Safe, visit DanRiverkeeper.org/riversafe.