Series brings wide variety of music to stage

Jazz and soul music is among the offerings of the Arts Place Music Series, which gets underway in May. (Submitted photo) Americana, folk music, and some that just don’t fit neatly into a single genre are among the types of music fans can take in during the Arts Place Music Series. (Submitted photo)

Local music fans with a hankering for some old time bluegrass don’t have to go far this spring and summer, with several artists with area ties scheduled to perform at The Arts Place of Stokes in Danbury.

Then again, the same could be said for jazz aficionados, and those who enjoy Celtic music, folk songs, soul, and even some forms of musical performance that don’t quite fit into any genre construct.

That is because the annual Arts Place Music Series will be bringing musicians who perform in a wide variety of musical styles to the Arts Place beginning in May.

“We’re just trying to offer a variety of genres,” said Stokes Arts Council Executive Director Eddy McGee. He listed some of the forms of music that will be on display during this summer’s rendition of the series — jazz, soul, Celtic, folk, Americana — and more.

“Some of those (artists) I don’t know that I could actually pigeonhole…Some of it is just going to be unique and interesting, I don’t want to try to label some of these folks.”

One label that does fit many of them is local.

“They are mostly all from Stokes, Rockingham, Forsyth…neighboring counties, though they are predominately from Stokes,” he said. If not from the county or its neighbors, he said the performers have at least some tie to the community — people who have performed a lot locally, networked in the music and arts community and well known locally.

McGee said the summer series began shortly after the Arts Place construction was completed, in 2017, and has been in existence ever since. “We had a little interruption with COVID,” he said, but otherwise the series, along with several other musical and performance series, have become a mainstay at the Danbury venue.

The theater and performance center has a seating capacity of 150, he said, and most times the summer concert series draws in at least a third of that number, often straying higher than 100 in attendance for some concerts.

McGee said the variety of the series is key to its success.

“I think the fact there is such variety and diversity, different genres of music, is why they are so well-received,” he said. “People like experiencing different things, especially a lot of younger people. I think that’s what we’re seeing with millennials and younger audiences, they like different varities of music. Us older folks, I think, could learn from them.”

Another key aspect of the series, McGee says, is that it draws visitors from outside the area as well as local fans.

“It’s (the series), as much as it is local, it’s also targeted to people who go to Hanging Rock State Park, people who are coming to Stokes County for river access, for hiking. In addition to the outdoor activities in Stokes County, this is a cultural alternative for those folks.”

The series begins on May 13, with The Ol Bronze Hare scheduled to perform. After that, the series continues on the second and fourth Saturday of each month, through Aug. 26, with concerts performing from 2 to 4 p.m. each show day.

Those performing include:

• May 27, James Carter and Family

• June 10, Alicia Bullard,

• June 24, Real Jazz

• July 8, Soul Jam

• July 22, Couldn’t Be Happier

• Aug. 12, Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs

• Aug. 26, Graymatter.

Ticket prices for concerts vary. For more information on the concerts, or to purchase tickets, visit https://stokesarts.org/

McGee said folks who are interested should visit the website, or the organization’s Facebook page, periodically for updates.

“The series formally ends in August,” he said. But, there is always room for addition and expansion of the series, as well as a number of other theater and music productions to be announced over the coming months.