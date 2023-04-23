Pesticide collection day coming up

The Stokes County Cooperative Extension Center, working with North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, will be offering a Pesticide Collection Day for residents in Stokes, Rockingham, Surry, and surrounding counties next month.

The local site manager will be Emily Cope, county extension director for Stokes County. Collection will be May 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 700 North Main Street in Danbury.

Nearly all pesticide products will be accepted. For liquid pesticide containers larger than five gallons or for unlabeled pesticides, contact the Cooperative Extension Office for information before taking to the collection event. No gas cylinders are accepted at the event; however, assistance information can be provided. Contact the Cooperative Extension Office for more information.

For more information contact Cope at the Stokes County Extension Center at 336-593-8179.